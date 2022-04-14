Lycoming County, Pa. — Lycoming County commissioners voted April 14 to approve an emergency disaster declaration after a tornado hit Lairdsville.

Commissioner Scott Metzger said that he and Pa. State Rep. Joe Hamm visited Lairdsville where they found out 25 homes and a large barn had been damaged. Three of those homes, and the barn, were moved from their foundations.

Metzger said it is likely that the buildings that shifted off their foundations will likely need to be leveled.

“They described it as a ‘freight train,’ the sound of it,” Metzger said.

The emergency disaster declaration is an attempt by the commissioners to get relief funding through FEMA-PEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) to help the residents affected by the storm.

“A lot of [residents] do have insurance, but for those ones that don’t or do need assistance maybe this will be an avenue that they can gain that assistance,” Metzger said.

Commissioner Rick Mirabito said that FEMA-PEMA funds would only be available however if a minimum of $20 million in damage was done.

Mirabito said that he’d like to investigate using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds if they’re unable to get funding through FEMA-PEMA.

“I’d hate to see us in a situation where we don’t meet the federal threshold,” Mirabito said, “we still have a community with a very low-income level.”

Mirabito said that the average household in Lairdsville has an income of $29,000.

Other county officials at the meeting said that there're other places that they're looking to get funding too.

“We pray for the people of Lairdsville and hope they can recover quickly,” Metzger said.

