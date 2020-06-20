Elijah McBride, a 16-year-old rising junior at South Williamsport Junior-Senior High School, nervously dips his foot into the icy pool. His girlfriend, Sadie Wentzel, offers a reassuring smile from the deep end. This is Eli’s first time swimming in years–an activity he never would have considered before publicly coming out as transgender in June of 2019. He takes a deep breath, rolls up the sleeves of his swim shirt, and jumps.

Eli, whose hobbies include marching band, chorus and theatre, knew something about him was different from a young age. But it wasn’t until he learned what the word “transgender” meant at 10 years old that he started putting the pieces together.

“That’s when I really started thinking ‘Hey, something’s not right,’” Eli said. “It took a lot of time for me to actually be able to accept myself. I had to talk to other people that I trusted, either in that community or that I just trust (in general).”

‘Is this OK with God?’

Still unsure of this newfound identity, he kept his discovery a secret. At 13 years old, he began going to therapy but did not tell his therapist that he identified as trans. “It was like a Catholic, Christian-run place, and I was just kind of nervous about that,” he said. Eli, whose biological sex is female, came out to his older brother, who is a Liberal and majors in pastoral work, first. “My brother was a big help getting me through a lot of it. . . (It was a) really good thing to talk to him about, because one of my biggest worries was, ‘Is this OK with God?’”

In May of 2018, Eli decided to come out to his mother, Maureen McBride. The pair have always had a close relationship, but Eli had recently become moody and secretive.

“I knew something was going on,” Maureen said. “Over the years, you see your child and you’re like, ‘Well, I don’t know what he’s feeling.’ Is he a tomboy? Because that’s what I was when I was a kid.”

Eli chose to play it safe by showing his mom a movie with a transgender theme first. “It was like, a couple times in successive days,” she said, laughing. “ I said, ‘Oh, there’s a message here!’ But it just felt like the pieces fell into place. I could understand his feeling of isolation and being secretive, when he tends not to be. . . I was so honored that he let me in on that.”

‘It was pretty terrifying’

On June 8, 2019, Eli took the plunge and came out on Facebook. He had just finished 9th grade, and wanted...

AllisonLax is entering her senior year at Lycoming College. She is a Lycoming County native, lover of writing, the arts and people.