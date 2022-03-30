A shift toward electric vehicles is expected to improve trends in public health and climate change, according to a new report from the American Lung Association (ALA).

The report findings are based upon a nationwide transition to renewable energy and zero-emission vehicles, including passenger size and medium- and heavy- duty trucks, over a period of 30 years: 2020 to 2050.

The proposed transition would include a shift away from tailpipes on vehicles and an elimination of fuel combustion from the electricity generation sector, both to reduce toxic air pollution, the report said.

ALA research indicates that more than four of 10 Americans live in a community impacted by unhealthy levels of air pollution—and polluted air leads to poor health outcomes. Proximity to major transportation hubs—highways, railyards, warehouses—and oil and gas extraction sites puts individuals at an increased health risk, according to the report.

Transportation itself drives climate emissions, with heavy-duty vehicles causing a disproportionate impact. According to the report, heavy-duty vehicles make up only six percent of road traffic, but produce more than 50 percent of Nitrogen Oxides (a source of "smog") and fine particle pollutants. As for greenhouse gas emissions, light duty vehicles generate approximately 69 percent, while heavy-duty vehicles produce 31 percent.

A switch to electric vehicles, for both types, is projected to decrease pollutants at an exponential rate, which means each decade will see bigger declines than the last.

The ALA report measures the benefits of transition in terms of economic savings. $1.2 trillion in public health benefits nation-wide breaks down to $86.8 billion for the state of Pennsylvania, which is then measured in terms of 7,950 premature deaths avoided, 148,000 asthma attacks avoided, and 735,000 lost work days avoided, according to the report.

In this scenario, less strain on health care becomes a source of economic revenue for the state.

Implementing these changes comes down to policy decisions. At the national level, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in November 2021, set the transition in motion, channeling $7.5 billion toward the switch to zero-emission vehicles. The report details laws and regulations that would hasten the switch and meet the ALA's timeline.

According to an ALA poll measuring public support for electric vehicles, 70 percent of Americans are behind the idea. The respondents not only indicated support for the transition to zero-emission vehicles, but favored a regulation to eliminate tailpipe emissions by 2040 for new freight trucks, buses, and delivery vans.



