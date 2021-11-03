Williamsport, Pa. -- The voters have spoken and the results are in.

Heated school board meetings this year had brought much attention to local school board races, and the voter turnout for this general election saw relatively higher turnout than normal in some places.

In Williamsport, voters decided to keep incumbent Council members Liz Miele, Democrat; and Randall J. Allison, a Republican.

In the same race, Democrat Dave Banks was replaced by newcomer Republican Eric Beiter, who lost the 2019 election for mayor of Williamsport. Banks, who ran but lost the same year for city council, was appointed to council to fill the remaining term of then-Councilman Derek Slaughter, who was elected mayor over Beiter.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reported that this years election had gone smoothly.

“Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn’t see any major or widespread issues,” Degraffenreid said.

“No-excuse mail-in voting remained a popular option among voters in this fourth election since it first became available in Pennsylvania," Degraffenreid added.

Some counties have election results available online, and some of them have included mail-in ballots in their current final tallies, and some counties did not yet. In some cases, people are winning elections by a single vote. The Pa. Department of State provides access to election results statewide.

Election results in Northcentral Pa. are updated as numbers come in:

Election results for Lycoming County

Election results for Union County

Election results for Tioga County

Election results for Northumberland County

Election results for Bradford County

Election results for Centre County

Election results for Clinton County

Election results for Columbia County

Election results for Snyder County

Election results for Montour County

Election results for Sullivan County

While NorthcentralPa.com covers 12 counties in our region, we were disappointed to discover the Potter County Bureau of Elections does not provide online access to election results and as such, is the only county in our region which does not allow citizens instant access to election results as they become available.