Williamsport, Pa. — Unofficial election results are in. Final totals are expected to be reported in the next few days, according to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman.

Related reading: State primary brings mail-in voting success

In the highly contested race for the Republican nomination for governor, State Sen. Doug Mastriano appears to be the nominee with 45 percent of the vote at 95 percent of votes tallied.

Mastriano will now face Democrat gubernatorial candidate, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in the November general election.

In the Senate race, Lt. Governor John Fetterman beat U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb to win the Democratic nomination with 58.96 percent of the votes.

It has yet to be determined who will be the Republican nominee for the Senate, but it is down to Dr. Mehmet Oz, with 31.38 percent of the votes, and businessman David McCormick, with 31.26 percent.

In local elections, local business owner Jamie Flick won an upset against Ann Kaufman for the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 83rd District. With the absence of a Democratic candidate for that seat, Flick will run uncontested in the November general election.

Related reading: Jamie Flick wins nomination for 83rd District

Election results in Northcentral Pa. are updated as numbers come in:

Election results for Lycoming County

Election results for Union County

Election results for Tioga County

Election results for Northumberland County

Election results for Bradford County

Election results for Centre County

Election results for Clinton County

Election results for Columbia County

Election results for Snyder County

Election results for Montour County

Election results for Sullivan County

NorthcentralPa.com covers 12 counties in our region. Potter County Bureau of Elections does not provide online access to election results.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.