Williamsport, Pa. — Several area counties have received election integrity grants through the the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

DCED recently announced Election Integrity Grant Program (EIGP) funding is being awarded to several counties across the Commonwealth.

Under Act 88 of 2022, DCED established this program to provide grants to counties for elections administration. The amount of funding each county received was determined by the number of registered voters within the county in the previous primary election.

North Central Pennsylvania counties that received grants:

Lycoming – $366,000

Centre – $540,987.73

Clinton – $112,442.93

Columbia – $198,195.15

Northumberland – $298,551.81

Potter – $56,522.72

Snyder – $115,960.15

Sullivan – $22,529.78

Tioga – $133,752.24

Union – $132,160.99

EIGP funds can be used for:

• Costs of county election duties related to processing voter registration applications.

• Payment of staff at polling places on election day.

• Payment of staff needed to pre-canvass and canvass mail-in ballots and absentee ballots.

• Physical security and transparency for centralized pre-canvassing and canvassing.

• Secure preparation, transportation, storage and management of voting apparatuses, tabulation equipment and required polling place materials.

• The printing of ballots.

• Training costs for district election officials.

The full list of counties that received Act 88 grants can be found here.

