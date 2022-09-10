Voter Registration .jpg

Image of a voter registration booth. 

 Yong Kim / Philadelphia Inquirer

Williamsport, Pa. — The 2022 General election is coming up on Nov. 8 and a number of major positions will be decided by Pennsylvania voters. 

Voters will have the opportunity to elect the state’s next governor and lieutenant governor, members of the U.S. House and Senate, and state House and state Senate (in even-numbered senatorial districts).

If you are not already registered to vote, the deadline to do so is Monday, Oct. 24. You may register in person at your county elections office or by mail, or by visiting the state’s online voter registration website

The last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1, by 5 p.m. Completed ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

More information about voting in the Commonwealth, including how to check your registration and voting location, visit vote.pa.gov.

election dates.jpg

