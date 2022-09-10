Williamsport, Pa. — The 2022 General election is coming up on Nov. 8 and a number of major positions will be decided by Pennsylvania voters.

Voters will have the opportunity to elect the state’s next governor and lieutenant governor, members of the U.S. House and Senate, and state House and state Senate (in even-numbered senatorial districts).

If you are not already registered to vote, the deadline to do so is Monday, Oct. 24. You may register in person at your county elections office or by mail, or by visiting the state’s online voter registration website.

The last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1, by 5 p.m. Completed ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

More information about voting in the Commonwealth, including how to check your registration and voting location, visit vote.pa.gov.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.