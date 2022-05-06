Bradford, Pa. -- Honoring veterans can take many forms, and it doesn't just happen on Veteran's Day. To memorialize the service of a local World War II veteran, a bridge will be dedicated to Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion this weekend in Eldred Township.

Sgt. Dorrion was killed in action while serving in Korea.

The public is invited and encouraged to join in the dedication, which will be held at noon on Saturday, May 7, at the Eldred WWII Museum, located at 201 Main St., Eldred.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifice of Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion,” said Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter), who sponsored legislation to name the bridge. “This young man served our country in both World War II and Korea and earned several badges and medals for his heroic actions. As a medic, he ultimately lost his life while tending to his wounded comrades. He died trying to save the lives of others. There is no greater calling.”

Several groups are expected to celebrate the day, including state, county and local officials, area veterans groups, and Dorrion’s second cousin who first suggested naming the bridge in Dorrion’s honor.

Under Act 64 of 2021, the bridge carrying State Route 1011 over Mix Creek in Eldred Township, McKean County, is designated as the Sgt. Neil K. Dorrion Memorial Bridge.

Dorrion grew up in the Eldred area, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and reenlisted in April 1949. He served as a medic with the Medical Company, 5th Regimental Combat Team, 24th Infantry Division. He was killed in action on Nov. 4, 1950 at Kunu-ri, North Korea, while tending to his wounded comrades.

He was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart, Bronze Star with ‘V’ for Valor, Good Conduct Badge, Combat Medical Badge, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, Pacific Theater Ribbon with Star and the World War II Victory Medal.

