Lewisburg, Pa. — An 81-year-old man of Lewisburg died Wednesday after he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 15 in Kelly Township.

Saunders L. Edwards was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment and succumbed to his injuries, according to state police at Milton.

Saunders was traveling north on Route 15 around 6:30 p.m. when he made a left turn onto Ziegler Road into the path of a tractor-trailer traveling south. The tractor-trailer hit Edwards' 2003 Dodge Caravan in the front fender, pushing it over a raised concrete divider onto the left northbound lane of Route 15.

The tractor-trailer was pulling a semi-trailer that had several automobiles, state police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Andrew Tiedemann, 60, of Ripton, Vermont, was not injured.

William Cameron Engine Company, White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department, Aurand's Towing, and Bressler's Towing assisted at the scene.

