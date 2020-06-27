Elderly man involved in vehicle crash dies

Antes Fort, Pa. — An elderly man involved in a vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon on Route 44 has died, according to a report from the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

A nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville could only confirm on Saturday that William Moore, 78, of Limestone Township, was no longer a patient there.

Moore was driving north on Route 44 in Antes Fort when he hit the rear of a stopped pickup truck. His vehicle then went off the road and he crashed into private property. No one in the pickup truck was injured.