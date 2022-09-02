Williamsport, Pa. — An eight-year-old child complained to her mother that she could hear voices and her throat hurt before being taken to UPMC by ambulance.

A toxicology report returned to the child’s mother on August 24 showed a positive result for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Officer Andrew Stevens conducted an interview with the mother and discovered the child had been at a friend’s house the same day.

Heather Johnson Smith, 42, of Williamsport was questioned and admitted she made Rice Krispies Treats infused with THC prior to the child coming to her home. Smith left the treats out on the counter where the child had access to them, Stevens said.

Smith told her children not to touch the treats before their friend came over to the home near the 1600 block of Sherman Street. While the children played at the home, Smith told police she took a nap.

Smith does not have a medical marijuana card in the state of Pennsylvania, Stevens said.

Smith was charged with first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children. No bail was set for Smith, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 13.

Docket sheet

