SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG)'s Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has adopted a major transportation plan for Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.

The adoption of the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) signals the successful completion of a year-long effort involving county officials, municipalities, transit operators, PennDOT, the Federal Highway Administration, the general public, and other key stakeholders.

The TIP is an agreed-upon list of priority projects within the eight-county region, consisting of 229 projects to address over the next four years.

“Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic and constrained funding, this is a key update for the region because we continue to collaboratively advance and invest in the region’s transportation network,” said Jim Saylor, SEDA-COG Transportation Program director.

The TIP projects are valued at $376 million over the next four years. State funding is expected to cover 71% of the project costs, with local funding at less than 1% and federal funding at 28%.

Some of the major projects on the TIP include:

The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project

Traffic signal improvements on Route 150 in Clinton County

Corridor-wide safety improvements on Route 54 in Montour County

Repaving portions of Farrandsville Road in Clinton County, Routes 11 and 339 in Columbia County, Route 522 and Electric Avenue in Mifflin County, Interstate 80 in Montour County, and Route 54 in Northumberland County

Rehabilitation or replacement of several state and local bridges

The TIP includes 23 local bridges, including one in Snyder County, two in Mifflin County, three in Clinton and Montour counties, four in Columbia and Northumberland counties, and six in Union County. Additional new local bridge projects may be addressed through the TIP in the future using cost savings or special initiatives.

Transit projects worth $3.2 million for Call A Ride Service Inc. in Mifflin and Juniata Counties and Geisinger Health System's LIFE program are also included in the TIP.

The 2021 TIP will begin on October 1, 2020; the next comprehensive update will occur in 2022.