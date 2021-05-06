Williamsport, Pa. — Since the final months of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021, City Councilman Adam Yoder has continued to express his need for transparency within the city’s government.

It started it Nov. when Yoder was one of the only council members to openly express frustration over Mayor Derek Slaughter’s budget for Williamsport.

That continued at last week’s City Council meeting as he was one of only two members to vote against the 2021-22 budget for River Valley Transit.

“I simply wanted to make a point that we need to be much more informed about what is going on fiscally at River Valley Transit,” Yoder said. “By looking at much more detailed and thoroughly prepared budget it helps us better understand year-to-year strategy. It helps us identity trends year-to-year.”

Yoder expressed his desire for a more “robust” budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Yoder cited a 2016 evaluation of RVT showed two areas of concern out of eight categories.

RVT was considered “at risk” in the first-year trend for increase in operating cost and the five-year trend for operating cost and passenger increase. Despite being in compliance for the remaining six categories, RVT was considered worse in relation to peer average in two of those six.

The report, issued by PennDot in 2016, said a reduction in operating budget could result if entities like RVT did not show a better trend.

Prior to voting “no” for the limited budget that was presented on a single sheet of paper, Yoder expressed his hope for a more detailed budget in the future.

Yoder met with the financial committee before the City Council meeting and gave a positive recommendation. That changed during the City Council meeting last Thursday when the vote to give the approval of the budget was decided.

“How many people get a budget for $8 million on one sheet of paper?” Katz asked before the vote.

Much like Yoder, Katz expressed her concerns and desire to keep the budget open and more thorough. She was the second person to vote against the purposed budget.

