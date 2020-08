Between now and October 8, players may enter any non-winning $5 Steelers Fast Play tickets into this Second-Chance drawing . Each ticket will be awarded five entries and randomly selected entries will be awarded a three or seven times entry multiplier.Enter via the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.