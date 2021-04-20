Harrisburg, Pa. - Surrounding states, including New York, New Jersey, have given the go-ahead for consumers to purchase legal, regulated marijuana.

Pennsylvania, even with nearly 1 million medical patients, have lagged. Tuesday or 4/20, a national holiday for marijuana supporters and users, more than 100 people gathered at the Capitol to show support for the legalization of marijuana.

According to several media outlets, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who has been public about his support of recreational use within the state, spoke at the rally.

Fetterman gave example of the economic impact a recreational program could have within the state. According to Pennlive.com, Fetterman said Pennsylvania could fill Penn State’s Beaver Stadium with the people it arrested for marijuana over a five-year span.

With dispensaries opening for medical customers throughout the state, including one in Williamsport, it seems likely the State would move in that direction. Despite what would seem like an easy transition rallies like the one in Harrisburg appears necessary as Pennsylvania slowly moves ahead.