We're now at a point in the pandemic when employers are desperately hiring employees, not laying them off. Many who sought unemployment benefits are continuing to receive those benefits, rather than returning to work. The Pa. House has passed legislation to ensure that people on unemployment cannot actively avoid employment.

House Bill 1819 specifically prohibits statements and actions to avoid employment, including: failing or refusing to attend a job interview without good cause; refusing a job prior to discussing an interview or job details with an employer; any deliberate attempt to discourage hire.

The bill would also require the Department of Labor and Industry to create forms, or update existing forms, to enable employers to report potential employees who discourage their own hire in an effort to receive unemployment benefits.

The bill will now go to the state Senate.



