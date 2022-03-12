Washington, D.C. - Several congressional leaders have come together to propose the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act, legislation that would impose taxes on oil corporations and provide relief for consumers.

The legislation has two components: a new excise tax on oil extracted or imported by large oil corporations; revenue raised from taxation would be returned to consumers in the form of a quarterly rebate.

The price of a gallon of gasoline is up over a dollar from a year ago, and the price of a barrel of oil is double what it was before the pandemic. At the same time, big oil companies are reaping near-record profits.

In 2021, ExxonMobil’s profits jumped over 60 percent over pre-pandemic levels to more than $23 billion. Over that same time period, the price of a gallon of gasoline rose from an average of $2.69 to $3.41 and currently stands at over $4.

Under this bill, large oil companies that extract or import at least 300,000 barrels of oil per day (or did so in 2019) will owe a per-barrel tax equal to 50 percent of the difference between the current price of a barrel of oil and the pre-pandemic average price per barrel between 2015 and 2019.

Smaller companies accounting for roughly 70 percent of the domestic production would be exempt, ensuring that oil giants like Exxon Mobil and Chevron will not gouge prices for consumers at the risk of losing market share.

With oil currently priced at more than $120 per barrel, the levy would raise approximately $45 billion per year. At this price, single filers would receive approximately $240 each year, while joint filers would receive roughly $360 each year.

This legislation is led by U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and cosponsored by Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ed Markey (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ). U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA-17) also introduced the legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.



