ESSER LEA Allocations PHOTO

Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) recently announced their percentage of Fiscal Year 2019 Title I-A funds for schools around the state. Below is a breakdown of the money and how much each school district received. 

Related reading: Schools could reopen in the fall with strict social distancing guidelines

Pursuant to Sec. 18003, subgrants are based on LEA proportionate share of the Title I-A (FY 2019) formula.​

ESSER LEA Allocations (Excel)

*These figures reflect the percentage of Fiscal Year 2019 Title I-A funds the grantee reserved for equitable services. Per the CARES Act, LEAs should consult with all nonpublic schools in the LEA that serve low income children.

LOCAL EDUCATION AGENCY (LEA)
LEA SHARE OF 2020-21 ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND
NONPUBLIC EQUITABLE SHARE PERCENTAGE EXTRACTED FROM 2019 TITLE I APPLICATION
NONPUBLIC SHARE OF 2020-21 ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND*
Abington Heights SD$226,310.000.2991%$677
Abington SD$556,425.001.7660%$9,827
Achievement House CS$151,349.000.0000%$0
Ad Prima CS$436,125.000.0000%$0
Agora Cyber CS$2,038,307.000.0000%$0
Albert Gallatin Area SD$1,281,321.002.0460%$26,216
Aliquippa SD$794,013.002.5100%$19,930
Allegheny Valley SD$177,912.000.3601%$641
Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD$182,672.000.0000%$0
Allentown City SD$9,809,104.002.3460%$230,122
Alliance for Progress CS$344,754.000.0000%$0
Altoona Area SD$2,510,073.002.1510%$53,992
Ambridge Area SD$517,155.003.6380%$18,814
Annville-Cleona SD$161,825.000.0000%$0
Antietam SD$246,284.007.9080%$19,476
Antonia Pantoja Community Charter School$504,885.000.0000%$0
Apollo-Ridge SD$248,717.001.6181%$4,025
Armstrong SD$1,472,423.001.7700%$26,062
Arts Academy CS$112,261.000.0000%$0
Arts Academy Elementary Charter School$213,285.000.0000%$0
ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter School$263,746.000.0000%$0
Athens Area SD$495,673.001.2020%$5,958
Austin Area SD$36,901.000.0000%$0
Avella Area SD$69,193.001.0755%$744
Avon Grove CS$156,846.000.0000%$0
Avon Grove SD$187,418.000.3920%$735
Avonworth SD$60,379.002.3261%$1,404
Baden Academy CS$166,873.000.0000%$0
Bald Eagle Area SD$229,752.000.0000%$0
Baldwin-Whitehall SD$505,960.004.1200%$20,846
Bangor Area SD$319,979.001.2881%$4,122
Bear Creek Community CS$183,060.000.0000%$0
Beaver Area SD$184,550.003.7970%$7,007
Bedford Area SD$371,466.000.0000%$0
Belle Vernon Area SD$428,372.001.9130%$8,195
Bellefonte Area SD$344,164.004.0825%$14,050
Bellwood-Antis SD$143,553.000.0000%$0
Belmont Charter School$755,808.000.0000%$0
Bensalem Township SD$1,294,633.001.1960%$15,484
Benton Area SD$123,221.000.0000%$0
Bentworth SD$186,278.001.3451%$2,506
Berlin Brothersvalley SD$179,843.000.0000%$0
Bermudian Springs SD$214,010.000.8701%$1,862
Berwick Area SD$719,950.002.1129%$15,212
Bethel Park SD$192,212.007.0058%$13,466
Bethlehem Area SD$3,218,394.001.8300%$58,896
Bethlehem-Center SD$197,862.000.3400%$673
Big Beaver Falls Area SD$814,179.001.5540%$12,652
Big Spring SD$386,952.000.6520%$2,523
Blackhawk SD$228,582.002.9130%$6,659
Blacklick Valley SD$301,348.006.0189%$18,138
Blairsville-Saltsburg SD$346,311.000.2511%$870
Bloomsburg Area SD$335,358.000.3590%$1,204
Blue Mountain SD$264,486.000.0000%$0
Blue Ridge SD$229,433.000.3950%$906
Boyertown Area SD$534,475.000.4440%$2,373
Boys Latin of Philadelphia CS$570,821.000.0000%$0
Bradford Area SD$974,704.000.4053%$3,951
Brandywine Heights Area SD$163,710.000.0000%$0
Brentwood Borough SD$188,981.002.2150%$4,186
Bristol Borough SD$371,988.001.6360%$6,086
Bristol Township SD$1,362,131.005.3090%$72,315
Brockway Area SD$193,949.001.6131%$3,129
Brookville Area SD$330,557.000.0000%$0
Brownsville Area SD$605,976.001.3331%$8,078
Bryn Athyn SD$17,673.000.0000%$0
Burgettstown Area SD$161,567.000.0000%$0
Burrell SD$162,427.001.0854%$1,763
Butler Area SD$1,318,431.007.0710%$93,226
California Area SD$139,238.001.1492%$1,600
Cambria Heights SD$205,568.007.3090%$15,025
Cameron County SD$159,825.000.5880%$940
Camp Hill SD$81,855.004.8395%$3,961
Canon-McMillan SD$328,078.005.9949%$19,668
Canton Area SD$308,429.000.0000%$0
Carbondale Area SD$629,788.000.1620%$1,020
Carlisle Area SD$763,914.002.2152%$16,922
Carlynton SD$458,167.003.0660%$14,047
Carmichaels Area SD$322,198.000.0000%$0
Catasauqua Area SD$511,707.000.5619%$2,876
Centennial SD$552,035.000.8991%$4,963
Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury$20,430.000.0000%$0
Central Bucks SD$933,573.000.8030%$7,496
Central Cambria SD$305,360.004.2550%$12,993
Central Columbia SD$205,325.003.2491%$6,671
Central Dauphin SD$1,577,243.003.1920%$50,346
Central Fulton SD$188,017.000.0000%$0
Central Greene SD$344,409.000.0000%$0
Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS$27,185.000.0000%$0
Central Valley SD$263,396.003.2048%$8,441
Central York SD$586,413.001.0109%$5,928
Chambersburg Area SD$1,903,893.000.6380%$12,147
Charleroi SD$418,787.002.1079%$8,828
Charter High School for Architecture and Design$426,938.000.0000%$0
Chartiers Valley SD$292,307.004.9459%$14,457
Chartiers-Houston SD$129,634.002.1279%$2,758
Cheltenham SD$387,882.003.3812%$13,115
Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS$307,691.000.0000%$0
Chester Community CS$2,516,446.000.0000%$0
Chester-Upland SD$2,383,903.008.0898%$192,852
Chestnut Ridge SD$316,133.000.0000%$0
Chichester SD$737,769.001.1350%$8,374
Christopher Columbus CS$642,409.000.0000%$0
Circle of Seasons Charter School$51,803.000.0000%$0
City CHS$217,488.000.0000%$0
Clairton City SD$533,425.001.6040%$8,556
Clarion Area SD$288,404.001.3640%$3,934
Clarion-Limestone Area SD$225,687.001.1860%$2,677
Claysburg-Kimmel SD$287,112.000.0000%$0
Clearfield Area SD$671,687.003.4480%$23,160
Coatesville Area SD$1,346,239.003.5470%$47,751
Cocalico SD$343,513.002.0789%$7,141
Collegium CS$351,955.000.0000%$0
Colonial SD$358,877.000.0000%$0
Columbia Borough SD$589,763.006.5689%$38,741
Commodore Perry SD$179,778.000.6579%$1,183
Commonwealth Charter Academy CS$2,518,711.000.0000%$0
Community Academy of Philadelphia CS$866,592.000.0000%$0
Conemaugh Township Area SD$121,580.002.1052%$2,559
Conemaugh Valley SD$229,515.001.1109%$2,550
Conestoga Valley SD$1,154,952.002.1920%$25,316
Conewago Valley SD$528,344.002.4119%$12,743
Conneaut SD$660,922.001.0680%$7,059
Connellsville Area SD$1,841,020.003.5650%$65,633
Conrad Weiser Area SD$566,146.000.0000%$0
Cornell SD$229,461.007.1646%$16,440
Cornwall-Lebanon SD$575,776.001.3829%$7,963
Corry Area SD$842,152.002.2650%$19,075
Coudersport Area SD$168,990.000.0000%$0
Council Rock SD$257,009.002.5361%$6,518
Cranberry Area SD$198,131.001.2901%$2,556
Crawford Central SD$932,249.000.9350%$8,716
Crestwood SD$221,784.001.2691%$2,815
Crispus Attucks CS$53,650.000.0000%$0
Cumberland Valley SD$413,962.001.5110%$6,255
Curwensville Area SD$260,946.000.3299%$861
Dallas SD$305,097.000.5880%$1,794
Dallastown Area SD$500,967.002.6200%$13,125
Daniel Boone Area SD$289,284.003.3900%$9,807
Danville Area SD$385,239.001.4291%$5,505
Deep Roots Charter School$223,558.000.0000%$0
Deer Lakes SD$153,430.002.0760%$3,185
Delaware Valley SD$479,342.000.0000%$0
Derry Area SD$419,916.000.6101%$2,562
Derry Township SD$477,076.002.4790%$11,827
Discovery Charter School$495,041.000.0000%$0
Donegal SD$583,390.001.9470%$11,358
Dover Area SD$469,812.000.3191%$1,499
Downingtown Area SD$254,339.001.5349%$3,904
Dr Robert Ketterer CS Inc$12,580.000.0000%$0
Dubois Area SD$1,095,328.005.9310%$64,964
Dunmore SD$376,548.001.5750%$5,931
Duquesne City SD$536,075.007.3451%$39,375
East Allegheny SD$537,025.001.3591%$7,298
East Lycoming SD$263,958.000.0000%$0
East Penn SD$626,664.004.5520%$28,526
East Pennsboro Area SD$345,038.001.3050%$4,503
East Stroudsburg Area SD$1,739,127.000.7900%$13,739
Eastern Lancaster County SD$686,692.003.1904%$21,908
Eastern Lebanon County SD$387,160.001.2620%$4,886
Eastern York SD$447,944.000.7130%$3,194
Easton Area SD$1,466,064.001.0891%$15,967
Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS$53,863.000.0000%$0
Elizabeth Forward SD$243,248.000.7810%$1,900
Elizabethtown Area SD$383,022.001.9691%$7,542
Elk Lake SD$222,008.000.0000%$0
Ellwood City Area SD$367,985.000.8061%$2,966
Environmental Charter School at Frick Park$239,228.000.0000%$0
Ephrata Area SD$651,907.003.2179%$20,978
Erie City SD$6,761,026.008.0420%$543,722
Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School$216,089.000.0000%$0
Esperanza Academy Charter School$1,115,267.000.0000%$0
Esperanza Cyber CS$235,487.000.0000%$0
Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS$356,057.000.0000%$0
Everett Area SD$294,231.000.0000%$0
Executive Education Academy Charter School$609,344.000.0000%$0
Exeter Township SD$355,585.001.2100%$4,303
Fairfield Area SD$102,066.003.6590%$3,735
Fairview SD$113,973.005.5562%$6,333
Fannett-Metal SD$244,172.000.0000%$0
Farrell Area SD$547,497.002.7780%$15,209
Fell CS$48,947.000.0000%$0
Ferndale Area SD$248,305.005.5938%$13,890
First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School$1,341,334.000.0000%$0
Fleetwood Area SD$313,881.002.6869%$8,434
Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS$359,824.000.0000%$0
Forbes Road SD$60,210.000.0000%$0
Forest Area SD$138,191.000.0000%$0
Forest City Regional SD$187,215.000.0000%$0
Forest Hills SD$390,269.000.2110%$823
Fort Cherry SD$121,624.000.4410%$536
Fort LeBoeuf SD$386,535.003.1850%$12,311
Fox Chapel Area SD$348,519.003.2060%$11,174
Franklin Area SD$506,545.001.0822%$5,482
Franklin Regional SD$171,089.003.7041%$6,337
Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School$672,550.000.0000%$0
Franklin Towne CHS$859,056.000.0000%$0
Frazier SD$233,517.000.0000%$0
Frederick Douglass Mastery Charter School$512,421.000.0000%$0
Freedom Area SD$246,971.002.5740%$6,357
Freeport Area SD$147,904.001.6672%$2,466
Freire CS$709,523.000.0000%$0
Galeton Area SD$106,684.000.0000%$0
Garnet Valley SD$122,491.001.4082%$1,725
Gateway SD$590,703.002.5461%$15,040
General McLane SD$269,750.000.6830%$1,842
Gettysburg Area SD$678,597.002.1980%$14,916
Gettysburg Montessori Charter School$24,462.000.0000%$0
Gillingham Charter School$51,950.000.0000%$0
Girard SD$458,793.001.2949%$5,941
Glendale SD$143,619.000.0000%$0
Global Leadership Academy CS$483,972.000.0000%$0
Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest at Huey$444,599.000.0000%$0
Governor Mifflin SD$460,242.002.5120%$11,561
Great Valley SD$247,426.000.5849%$1,447
Greater Johnstown SD$2,225,779.006.6300%$147,570
Greater Latrobe SD$459,504.003.7159%$17,075
Greater Nanticoke Area SD$842,045.000.6230%$5,246
Green Woods CS$472,859.000.0000%$0
Greencastle-Antrim SD$270,577.000.4180%$1,131
Greensburg Salem SD$820,658.001.8010%$14,780
Greenville Area SD$480,827.003.5530%$17,084
Greenwood SD$97,669.001.5381%$1,502
Grove City Area SD$367,605.000.0000%$0
Halifax Area SD$153,337.000.0000%$0
Hamburg Area SD$363,530.000.2240%$814
Hampton Township SD$113,309.003.2523%$3,685
Hanover Area SD$552,450.000.5650%$3,122
Hanover Public SD$446,900.002.6460%$11,825
Harambee Institute of Science and Technology CS$356,609.000.0000%$0
Harbor Creek SD$214,025.001.9050%$4,077
Harmony Area SD$100,932.000.0000%$0
Harrisburg City SD$4,767,579.004.4204%$210,746
Hatboro-Horsham SD$329,280.000.2021%$666
Haverford Township SD$160,881.006.2798%$10,103
Hazleton Area SD$3,674,333.001.2750%$46,847
Hempfield Area SD$591,589.001.7111%$10,122
Hempfield SD$707,135.001.2720%$8,995
Hermitage SD$309,244.000.2149%$665
Highlands SD$682,789.002.9670%$20,259
Hollidaysburg Area SD$492,129.002.8649%$14,099
Homer-Center SD$152,005.001.1411%$1,735
HOPE for Hyndman CS$33,439.000.0000%$0
Hopewell Area SD$216,204.001.8751%$4,054
Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS$78,216.000.0000%$0
Huntingdon Area SD$504,956.000.0000%$0
I-LEAD Charter School$311,436.000.0000%$0
Imhotep Institute CHS$421,994.000.0000%$0
Independence CS$582,124.000.0000%$0
Independence CS West$371,128.000.0000%$0
Indiana Area SD$391,602.004.0230%$15,754
Innovative Arts Academy CS$316,979.000.0000%$0
Inquiry Charter School$173,319.000.0000%$0
Insight PA Cyber CS$492,071.000.0000%$0
Interboro SD$441,832.000.3029%$1,338
Iroquois SD$263,290.001.3640%$3,591
Jamestown Area SD$148,143.005.6153%$8,319
Jeannette City SD$414,052.000.9570%$3,963
Jefferson-Morgan SD$203,263.000.0000%$0
Jenkintown SD$66,042.000.0000%$0
Jersey Shore Area SD$399,044.001.3621%$5,435
Jim Thorpe Area SD$395,218.000.3810%$1,506
John B Stetson Charter School$669,424.000.0000%$0
Johnsonburg Area SD$120,090.001.1830%$1,421
Juniata County SD$698,365.003.7313%$26,058
Juniata Valley SD$137,342.000.0000%$0
Kane Area SD$311,019.000.0000%$0
Karns City Area SD$210,168.001.6291%$3,424
Kennett Consolidated SD$484,452.000.1160%$562
Keystone Academy Charter School$486,045.000.0000%$0
Keystone Central SD$1,206,952.002.0260%$24,453
Keystone Education Center CS$60,744.000.0000%$0
Keystone Oaks SD$424,500.007.1209%$30,228
Keystone SD$209,516.000.0000%$0
KIPP DuBois Charter School$369,244.000.0000%$0
KIPP North Philadelphia CS$224,043.000.0000%$0
KIPP Philadelphia Charter School$608,499.000.0000%$0
KIPP West Philadelphia CS$280,065.000.0000%$0
KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School$254,326.000.0000%$0
Kiski Area SD$607,894.002.1980%$13,362
Kutztown Area SD$194,406.000.4952%$963
La Academia Partnership Charter School$81,388.000.0000%$0
Laboratory CS$394,256.000.0000%$0
Lackawanna Trail SD$184,582.000.0000%$0
Lakeland SD$196,233.000.0000%$0
Lake-Lehman SD$221,856.000.0000%$0
Lakeview SD$355,816.000.0000%$0
Lampeter-Strasburg SD$332,071.005.6309%$18,699
Lancaster SD$5,172,788.003.6980%$191,289
Laurel Highlands SD$929,138.001.7140%$15,926
Laurel SD$139,567.001.2270%$1,712
Lebanon SD$2,205,838.000.8510%$18,772
Leechburg Area SD$172,088.002.9849%$5,137
Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS$506,884.000.0000%$0
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts$98,581.000.0000%$0
Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School$187,161.000.0000%$0
Lehighton Area SD$474,000.000.8469%$4,014
Lewisburg Area SD$226,032.000.0000%$0
Ligonier Valley SD$231,425.000.6129%$1,418
Lincoln CS$391,457.000.0000%$0
Lincoln Leadership Academy Charter School$348,037.000.0000%$0
Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS$113,553.000.0000%$0
Lindley Academy CS at Birney$527,490.000.0000%$0
Line Mountain SD$289,283.000.0000%$0
Littlestown Area SD$210,401.003.1791%$6,689
Lower Dauphin SD$365,894.001.2321%$4,508
Lower Merion SD$248,998.003.7971%$9,455
Lower Moreland Township SD$79,831.001.5999%$1,277
Loyalsock Township SD$223,885.000.0000%$0
Mahanoy Area SD$341,490.004.2081%$14,370
Manchester Academic CS$144,190.000.0000%$0
Manheim Central SD$381,370.005.6011%$21,361
Manheim Township SD$465,295.002.1920%$10,199
Mariana Bracetti Academy CS$859,056.000.0000%$0
Marion Center Area SD$613,259.001.9722%$12,095
Maritime Academy Charter School$580,240.000.0000%$0
Marple Newtown SD$239,409.003.9330%$9,416
Mars Area SD$142,281.009.3748%$13,339
MAST Community CS$943,951.000.0000%$0
MaST Community CS II$695,226.000.0000%$0
MaST Community CS III$655,549.000.0000%$0
Mastery CHS-Lenfest Campus$412,573.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS John Wister Elementary$369,244.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Cleveland Elementary$527,490.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary$414,457.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary$427,645.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Gratz Campus$1,041,714.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Hardy Williams$862,583.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Harrity Campus$591,543.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Mann Campus$391,850.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Pickett Campus$640,525.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus$539,356.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Smedley Campus$565,169.000.0000%$0
Mastery CS-Thomas Campus$941,948.000.0000%$0
Mastery Prep Elementary CS$245,709.000.0000%$0
Math Civics and Sciences CS$715,881.000.0000%$0
McGuffey SD$173,942.000.3560%$619
McKeesport Area SD$1,891,316.004.1240%$77,998
Mechanicsburg Area SD$386,021.001.5600%$6,022
Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones$564,554.000.0000%$0
Mercer Area SD$306,279.000.0000%$0
Methacton SD$193,463.001.3700%$2,650
Meyersdale Area SD$354,536.000.0000%$0
Mid Valley SD$486,487.001.0810%$5,259
Middletown Area SD$452,342.000.8650%$3,913
Midd-West SD$640,917.001.8072%$11,583
Midland Borough SD$153,934.000.0000%$0
Mifflin County SD$1,835,215.004.4540%$81,740
Mifflinburg Area SD$378,706.000.0000%$0
Millcreek Township SD$1,055,041.005.4980%$58,007
Millersburg Area SD$135,964.004.1180%$5,599
Millville Area SD$146,641.000.0000%$0
Milton Area SD$467,711.000.0000%$0
Minersville Area SD$239,324.002.8041%$6,711
Mohawk Area SD$259,494.000.0000%$0
Monessen City SD$289,008.001.8989%$5,488
Moniteau SD$238,832.000.3621%$865
Montessori Regional CS$213,013.000.0000%$0
Montgomery Area SD$271,166.000.3071%$833
Montour SD$310,598.005.3101%$16,493
Montoursville Area SD$238,154.000.8770%$2,089
Montrose Area SD$318,055.001.0102%$3,213
Moon Area SD$237,116.001.6390%$3,886
Morrisville Borough SD$191,117.002.0621%$3,941
Moshannon Valley SD$243,616.000.9089%$2,214
Mount Carmel Area SD$438,936.004.9470%$21,714
Mount Pleasant Area SD$310,796.003.0990%$9,631
Mount Union Area SD$479,411.000.0000%$0
Mountain View SD$187,871.003.0608%$5,750
Mt Lebanon SD$218,248.000.6939%$1,514
Muhlenberg SD$629,591.003.1000%$19,517
Multicultural Academy CS$192,158.000.0000%$0
Muncy SD$196,351.000.0000%$0
Nazareth Area SD$239,054.001.3449%$3,215
Neshaminy SD$854,142.000.6080%$5,194
Neshannock Township SD$108,449.001.6528%$1,792
New Brighton Area SD$386,718.000.9799%$3,790
New Castle Area SD$1,928,552.002.3322%$44,978
New Day Charter School$37,508.000.0000%$0
New Foundations CS$1,035,497.000.0000%$0
New Hope-Solebury SD$43,391.000.0000%$0
New Kensington-Arnold SD$1,178,516.006.1680%$72,691
Newport SD$265,214.000.0000%$0
Norristown Area SD$1,970,516.001.9640%$38,701
North Allegheny SD$137,555.004.9998%$6,877
North Clarion County SD$159,433.005.1556%$8,220
North East SD$350,436.003.5000%$12,265
North Hills SD$313,207.001.5149%$4,745
North Penn SD$984,263.001.1740%$11,556
North Pocono SD$324,519.000.0000%$0
North Schuylkill SD$358,018.001.6470%$5,896
North Star SD$268,619.000.0000%$0
Northampton Area SD$495,782.004.6621%$23,114
Northeast Bradford SD$211,038.001.8181%$3,837
Northeastern York SD$459,923.000.7759%$3,569
Northern Bedford County SD$186,348.000.0000%$0
Northern Cambria SD$221,615.006.1144%$13,550
Northern Lebanon SD$279,500.003.0880%$8,631
Northern Lehigh SD$329,372.001.4560%$4,796
Northern Potter SD$281,950.000.0000%$0
Northern Tioga SD$442,750.000.0000%$0
Northern York County SD$258,095.000.0000%$0
Northgate SD$320,019.003.6409%$11,652
Northwest Area SD$211,963.000.0000%$0
Northwestern Lehigh SD$140,456.000.0000%$0
Northwestern SD$360,151.000.0000%$0
Northwood Academy CS$555,750.000.0000%$0
Norwin SD$336,698.001.0041%$3,381
Octorara Area SD$492,182.000.0000%$0
Oil City Area SD$758,660.003.8514%$29,219
Old Forge SD$186,968.000.3560%$666
Oley Valley SD$253,938.001.6529%$4,197
Olney Charter High School$1,372,058.000.0000%$0
Oswayo Valley SD$113,462.000.0000%$0
Otto-Eldred SD$135,083.000.0000%$0
Owen J Roberts SD$194,099.000.4850%$941
Oxford Area SD$624,159.001.6279%$10,161
Palisades SD$124,151.000.5431%$674
Palmerton Area SD$266,679.001.4439%$3,850
Palmyra Area SD$253,176.002.0410%$5,167
Pan American Academy CS$533,143.000.0000%$0
Panther Valley SD$546,215.002.4930%$13,617
Parkland SD$1,166,974.001.5320%$17,878
Passport Academy CS$59,842.000.0000%$0
Pen Argyl Area SD$171,394.002.1509%$3,686
Penn Cambria SD$297,366.008.8890%$26,433
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship$99,933.000.0000%$0
Penn Hills SD$1,152,849.0013.4550%$155,116
Penn Manor SD$693,729.001.4300%$9,920
Penncrest SD$779,936.002.2760%$17,752
Penn-Delco SD$256,811.001.4411%$3,701
Pennridge SD$472,527.001.8830%$8,898
Penns Manor Area SD$279,701.002.1619%$6,047
Penns Valley Area SD$546,478.001.3721%$7,498
Pennsbury SD$685,077.000.5400%$3,700
Pennsylvania Cyber CS$2,316,518.000.0000%$0
Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS$213,815.000.0000%$0
Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School$524,341.000.0000%$0
Pennsylvania Virtual CS$557,495.000.0000%$0
Penn-Trafford SD$258,579.000.6160%$1,593
People for People CS$384,314.000.0000%$0
Pequea Valley SD$802,531.008.1030%$65,029
Perkiomen Valley SD$227,263.000.8359%$1,900
Perseus House CS of Excellence$275,963.000.0000%$0
Peters Township SD$97,338.0018.0854%$17,604
Philadelphia Academy CS$779,613.000.0000%$0
Philadelphia City SD$116,528,467.009.8410%$11,467,567
Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS$425,761.000.0000%$0
Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS$116,232.000.0000%$0
Philadelphia Montessori CS$126,077.000.0000%$0
Philadelphia Performing Arts CS$1,738,836.000.0000%$0
Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD$331,454.000.5810%$1,926
Phoenixville Area SD$289,284.001.1050%$3,197
Pine Grove Area SD$293,565.000.0000%$0
Pine-Richland SD$113,757.006.0607%$6,894
Pittsburgh SD$11,146,817.007.6610%$853,958
Pittston Area SD$721,200.001.1730%$8,460
Pleasant Valley SD$634,498.001.2700%$8,058
Plum Borough SD$258,579.007.8009%$20,172
Pocono Mountain SD$1,983,113.000.5380%$10,669
Port Allegany SD$282,508.000.0000%$0
Portage Area SD$211,092.000.2872%$606
Pottsgrove SD$377,648.001.1551%$4,362
Pottstown SD$1,084,349.000.1870%$2,028
Pottsville Area SD$615,442.003.3850%$20,832
Premier Arts and Science Charter School$131,616.000.0000%$0
Preparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech and Careers$442,716.000.0000%$0
Propel CS-Braddock Hills$297,939.000.0000%$0
Propel CS-East$104,202.000.0000%$0
Propel CS-Hazelwood$115,568.000.0000%$0
Propel CS-Homestead$215,212.000.0000%$0
Propel CS-McKeesport$197,133.000.0000%$0
Propel CS-Montour$308,070.000.0000%$0
Propel CS-Northside$160,412.000.0000%$0
Propel CS-Pitcairn$96,531.000.0000%$0
Provident CS$68,296.000.0000%$0
Punxsutawney Area SD$828,070.002.9780%$24,660
Purchase Line SD$316,870.000.5651%$1,791
Quaker Valley SD$148,828.000.0000%$0
Quakertown Community SD$395,323.002.9181%$11,536
Radnor Township SD$327,420.000.0000%$0
Reach Cyber CS$728,580.000.0000%$0
Reading SD$11,638,593.004.3105%$501,685
Red Lion Area SD$755,799.001.0600%$8,011
Redbank Valley SD$269,024.000.0000%$0
Renaissance Academy CS$120,707.000.0000%$0
Reynolds SD$413,972.000.2340%$969
Richard Allen Preparatory CS$336,511.000.0000%$0
Richland SD$229,094.003.9150%$8,969
Ridgway Area SD$148,757.0011.5702%$17,212
Ridley SD$603,682.000.8580%$5,180
Ringgold SD$549,607.005.1461%$28,283
Riverside Beaver County SD$208,025.000.3767%$784
Riverside SD$323,316.000.4021%$1,300
Riverview SD$152,143.000.0000%$0
Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS$217,494.000.0000%$0
Roberto Clemente CS$350,379.000.0000%$0
Rochester Area SD$318,152.001.4290%$4,546
Rockwood Area SD$116,403.001.8989%$2,210
Rose Tree Media SD$128,508.000.9291%$1,194
Russell Byers CS$501,116.000.0000%$0
Saint Clair Area SD$153,567.002.0292%$3,116
Saint Marys Area SD$253,007.0013.3429%$33,758
Salisbury Township SD$183,244.001.0471%$1,919
Salisbury-Elk Lick SD$342,350.000.0000%$0
Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School$461,555.000.0000%$0
Saucon Valley SD$159,059.000.0000%$0
Sayre Area SD$208,137.000.9041%$1,882
School Lane CS$352,055.000.0000%$0
Schuylkill Haven Area SD$187,750.000.6098%$1,145
Schuylkill Valley SD$230,192.001.6262%$3,743
Scranton SD$3,981,491.002.7023%$107,590
Selinsgrove Area SD$561,651.000.2070%$1,163
Seneca Valley SD$282,630.003.7740%$10,667
Seven Generations Charter School$73,876.000.0000%$0
Shade-Central City SD$78,867.000.3155%$249
Shaler Area SD$460,242.002.3441%$10,788
Shamokin Area SD$684,008.004.0370%$27,613
Shanksville-Stonycreek SD$136,205.000.0000%$0
Sharon City SD$1,011,657.001.7260%$17,461
Sharpsville Area SD$211,168.002.0082%$4,241
Shenandoah Valley SD$547,227.004.4971%$24,609
Shenango Area SD$266,552.001.9496%$5,197
Shikellamy SD$722,419.001.4820%$10,706
Shippensburg Area SD$773,907.000.0000%$0
Slippery Rock Area SD$251,424.000.8899%$2,237
Smethport Area SD$252,772.000.0000%$0
Solanco SD$1,554,200.001.3660%$21,230
Somerset Area SD$518,351.005.5780%$28,914
Souderton Area SD$361,916.001.6229%$5,874
South Allegheny SD$380,156.000.3880%$1,475
South Butler County SD$217,563.0012.0629%$26,245
South Eastern SD$294,126.000.0000%$0
South Fayette Township SD$73,454.000.0000%$0
South Middleton SD$173,012.000.3601%$623
South Park SD$141,489.004.2169%$5,966
South Side Area SD$110,694.000.0000%$0
South Western SD$344,610.001.2271%$4,229
South Williamsport Area SD$270,842.000.0000%$0
Southeast Delco SD$1,406,489.002.0840%$29,311
Southeastern Greene SD$251,352.000.0000%$0
Southern Columbia Area SD$202,969.000.0000%$0
Southern Fulton SD$150,217.000.0000%$0
Southern Huntingdon County SD$216,550.000.0000%$0
Southern Lehigh SD$215,799.002.1831%$4,711
Southern Tioga SD$372,198.000.0000%$0
Southern York County SD$245,510.001.3509%$3,317
Southmoreland SD$349,311.000.3971%$1,387
Southwest Leadership Academy CS$468,934.000.0000%$0
Spring Cove SD$294,864.000.0000%$0
Spring Grove Area SD$386,314.000.5419%$2,094
Springfield SD$128,135.000.6128%$785
Springfield Township SD$210,546.002.1370%$4,499
Spring-Ford Area SD$250,364.000.5211%$1,305
State College Area SD$623,032.003.0580%$19,052
Steel Valley SD$557,161.005.0260%$28,003
Steelton-Highspire SD$624,411.004.1370%$25,832
Stone Valley Community CS$18,218.000.0000%$0
Sto-Rox SD$935,197.008.1501%$76,219
Stroudsburg Area SD$901,123.000.6640%$5,983
Sugar Valley Rural CS$105,001.000.0000%$0
Sullivan County SD$112,698.000.0000%$0
Susquehanna Community SD$178,600.003.8601%$6,894
Susquehanna Township SD$381,069.003.4880%$13,292
Susquenita SD$213,009.000.2959%$630
Sylvan Heights Science CS$119,412.000.0000%$0
Tacony Academy Charter School$776,165.000.0000%$0
Tamaqua Area SD$427,888.001.1799%$5,049
TECH Freire CS$342,869.000.0000%$0
The New Academy CS$41,798.000.0000%$0
The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds$730,951.000.0000%$0
Tidioute Community CS$103,266.000.0000%$0
Titusville Area SD$857,157.000.0710%$609
Towanda Area SD$358,209.002.3259%$8,332
Tredyffrin-Easttown SD$194,657.000.0000%$0
Trinity Area SD$431,304.000.0000%$0
Tri-Valley SD$89,613.000.0000%$0
Troy Area SD$256,102.000.0000%$0
Tulpehocken Area SD$296,480.000.6909%$2,049
Tunkhannock Area SD$431,925.000.0000%$0
Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD$88,134.001.9234%$1,695
Tuscarora SD$312,537.002.2561%$7,051
Tussey Mountain SD$222,214.000.0000%$0
Twin Valley SD$440,176.002.4390%$10,736
Tyrone Area SD$395,816.003.2091%$12,702
Union Area SD$191,515.001.4601%$2,796
Union City Area SD$323,930.000.0000%$0
Union SD$146,391.000.0000%$0
Uniontown Area SD$1,215,103.003.2280%$39,223
Unionville-Chadds Ford SD$82,072.000.0000%$0
United SD$313,968.002.4141%$7,579
Universal Alcorn CS$425,761.000.0000%$0
Universal Audenried Charter School$421,390.000.0000%$0
Universal Bluford Charter School$376,779.000.0000%$0
Universal Creighton Charter School$551,982.000.0000%$0
Universal Daroff Charter School$535,026.000.0000%$0
Universal Institute CS$463,438.000.0000%$0
Universal Vare Charter School$251,690.000.0000%$0
Upper Adams SD$211,816.000.9900%$2,097
Upper Darby SD$3,924,351.002.5370%$99,561
Upper Dauphin Area SD$324,971.000.2889%$939
Upper Dublin SD$144,321.000.0000%$0
Upper Merion Area SD$340,443.000.2480%$844
Upper Moreland Township SD$259,007.001.0830%$2,805
Upper Perkiomen SD$238,934.000.9931%$2,373
Upper Saint Clair SD$61,415.009.0909%$5,583
Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS$102,571.000.0000%$0
Urban Pathways 6-12 CS$131,432.000.0000%$0
Urban Pathways K-5 College Charter School$115,679.000.0000%$0
Valley Grove SD$158,787.000.6849%$1,088
Valley View SD$330,122.000.8110%$2,677
Vida Charter School$34,736.000.0000%$0
Vision Academy Charter School$93,367.000.0000%$0
Wallenpaupack Area SD$508,279.000.0000%$0
Wallingford-Swarthmore SD$187,363.000.8472%$1,587
Warren County SD$1,426,059.002.2360%$31,887
Warrior Run SD$393,764.000.0000%$0
Warwick SD$411,521.002.0723%$8,528
Washington SD$637,206.002.1540%$13,725
Wattsburg Area SD$239,368.003.1960%$7,650
Wayne Highlands SD$648,559.000.0000%$0
Waynesboro Area SD$636,604.001.4120%$8,989
Weatherly Area SD$140,764.000.9618%$1,354
Wellsboro Area SD$329,061.000.0000%$0
West Allegheny SD$207,065.000.7941%$1,644
West Branch Area SD$321,848.000.4520%$1,455
West Chester Area SD$491,818.004.4010%$21,645
West Greene SD$162,512.000.0000%$0
West Jefferson Hills SD$131,968.000.6902%$911
West Middlesex Area SD$252,690.001.7540%$4,432
West Mifflin Area SD$571,338.003.2950%$18,826
West Oak Lane CS$732,836.000.0000%$0
West Perry SD$392,222.001.0200%$4,001
West Phila. Achievement CES$447,363.000.0000%$0
West Shore SD$1,011,358.001.2780%$12,925
West York Area SD$439,482.001.8909%$8,310
Western Beaver County SD$80,385.003.5902%$2,886
Western Wayne SD$349,148.000.0000%$0
Westinghouse Arts Academy CS$26,670.000.0000%$0
Westmont Hilltop SD$194,015.002.2081%$4,284
Whitehall-Coplay SD$814,494.003.9290%$32,001
Widener Partnership CS$251,480.000.0000%$0
Wilkes-Barre Area SD$3,292,685.001.9210%$63,252
Wilkinsburg Borough SD$1,048,675.0011.0200%$115,564
William Penn SD$1,862,620.003.4410%$64,093
Williams Valley SD$183,617.000.0000%$0
Williamsburg Community SD$106,881.000.0000%$0
Williamsport Area SD$2,014,910.001.0990%$22,144
Wilmington Area SD$413,689.000.4001%$1,655
Wilson Area SD$347,473.001.1560%$4,017
Wilson SD$547,170.001.3459%$7,365
Windber Area SD$355,011.001.0140%$3,600
Wissahickon CS$685,738.000.0000%$0
Wissahickon SD$257,825.000.5211%$1,344
Woodland Hills SD$1,579,532.004.6550%$73,528
Wyalusing Area SD$227,843.002.1921%$4,995
Wyoming Area SD$469,263.001.5990%$7,503
Wyoming Valley West SD$1,512,701.000.5700%$8,623
Wyomissing Area SD$220,451.002.2992%$5,069
York Academy Regional Charter School$368,935.000.0000%$0
York City SD$3,890,242.002.9170%$113,479
York Suburban SD$294,126.000.0000%$0
Yough SD$314,639.000.9049%$2,847
Young Scholars CS$201,576.000.0000%$0
Young Scholars of Central PA CS$37,901.000.0000%$0
Young Scholars of McKeesport Charter School$110,856.000.0000%$0
Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS$88,734.000.0000%$0
 
 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.