Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) recently announced their percentage of Fiscal Year 2019 Title I-A funds for schools around the state. Below is a breakdown of the money and how much each school district received.
Pursuant to Sec. 18003, subgrants are based on LEA proportionate share of the Title I-A (FY 2019) formula.
ESSER LEA Allocations (Excel)
*These figures reflect the percentage of Fiscal Year 2019 Title I-A funds the grantee reserved for equitable services. Per the CARES Act, LEAs should consult with all nonpublic schools in the LEA that serve low income children.
LOCAL EDUCATION AGENCY (LEA)
LEA SHARE OF 2020-21 ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND
NONPUBLIC EQUITABLE SHARE PERCENTAGE EXTRACTED FROM 2019 TITLE I APPLICATION
NONPUBLIC SHARE OF 2020-21 ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND*
|Abington Heights SD
|$226,310.00
|0.2991%
|$677
|Abington SD
|$556,425.00
|1.7660%
|$9,827
|Achievement House CS
|$151,349.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Ad Prima CS
|$436,125.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Agora Cyber CS
|$2,038,307.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Albert Gallatin Area SD
|$1,281,321.00
|2.0460%
|$26,216
|Aliquippa SD
|$794,013.00
|2.5100%
|$19,930
|Allegheny Valley SD
|$177,912.00
|0.3601%
|$641
|Allegheny-Clarion Valley SD
|$182,672.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Allentown City SD
|$9,809,104.00
|2.3460%
|$230,122
|Alliance for Progress CS
|$344,754.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Altoona Area SD
|$2,510,073.00
|2.1510%
|$53,992
|Ambridge Area SD
|$517,155.00
|3.6380%
|$18,814
|Annville-Cleona SD
|$161,825.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Antietam SD
|$246,284.00
|7.9080%
|$19,476
|Antonia Pantoja Community Charter School
|$504,885.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Apollo-Ridge SD
|$248,717.00
|1.6181%
|$4,025
|Armstrong SD
|$1,472,423.00
|1.7700%
|$26,062
|Arts Academy CS
|$112,261.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Arts Academy Elementary Charter School
|$213,285.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter School
|$263,746.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Athens Area SD
|$495,673.00
|1.2020%
|$5,958
|Austin Area SD
|$36,901.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Avella Area SD
|$69,193.00
|1.0755%
|$744
|Avon Grove CS
|$156,846.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Avon Grove SD
|$187,418.00
|0.3920%
|$735
|Avonworth SD
|$60,379.00
|2.3261%
|$1,404
|Baden Academy CS
|$166,873.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Bald Eagle Area SD
|$229,752.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Baldwin-Whitehall SD
|$505,960.00
|4.1200%
|$20,846
|Bangor Area SD
|$319,979.00
|1.2881%
|$4,122
|Bear Creek Community CS
|$183,060.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Beaver Area SD
|$184,550.00
|3.7970%
|$7,007
|Bedford Area SD
|$371,466.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Belle Vernon Area SD
|$428,372.00
|1.9130%
|$8,195
|Bellefonte Area SD
|$344,164.00
|4.0825%
|$14,050
|Bellwood-Antis SD
|$143,553.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Belmont Charter School
|$755,808.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Bensalem Township SD
|$1,294,633.00
|1.1960%
|$15,484
|Benton Area SD
|$123,221.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Bentworth SD
|$186,278.00
|1.3451%
|$2,506
|Berlin Brothersvalley SD
|$179,843.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Bermudian Springs SD
|$214,010.00
|0.8701%
|$1,862
|Berwick Area SD
|$719,950.00
|2.1129%
|$15,212
|Bethel Park SD
|$192,212.00
|7.0058%
|$13,466
|Bethlehem Area SD
|$3,218,394.00
|1.8300%
|$58,896
|Bethlehem-Center SD
|$197,862.00
|0.3400%
|$673
|Big Beaver Falls Area SD
|$814,179.00
|1.5540%
|$12,652
|Big Spring SD
|$386,952.00
|0.6520%
|$2,523
|Blackhawk SD
|$228,582.00
|2.9130%
|$6,659
|Blacklick Valley SD
|$301,348.00
|6.0189%
|$18,138
|Blairsville-Saltsburg SD
|$346,311.00
|0.2511%
|$870
|Bloomsburg Area SD
|$335,358.00
|0.3590%
|$1,204
|Blue Mountain SD
|$264,486.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Blue Ridge SD
|$229,433.00
|0.3950%
|$906
|Boyertown Area SD
|$534,475.00
|0.4440%
|$2,373
|Boys Latin of Philadelphia CS
|$570,821.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Bradford Area SD
|$974,704.00
|0.4053%
|$3,951
|Brandywine Heights Area SD
|$163,710.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Brentwood Borough SD
|$188,981.00
|2.2150%
|$4,186
|Bristol Borough SD
|$371,988.00
|1.6360%
|$6,086
|Bristol Township SD
|$1,362,131.00
|5.3090%
|$72,315
|Brockway Area SD
|$193,949.00
|1.6131%
|$3,129
|Brookville Area SD
|$330,557.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Brownsville Area SD
|$605,976.00
|1.3331%
|$8,078
|Bryn Athyn SD
|$17,673.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Burgettstown Area SD
|$161,567.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Burrell SD
|$162,427.00
|1.0854%
|$1,763
|Butler Area SD
|$1,318,431.00
|7.0710%
|$93,226
|California Area SD
|$139,238.00
|1.1492%
|$1,600
|Cambria Heights SD
|$205,568.00
|7.3090%
|$15,025
|Cameron County SD
|$159,825.00
|0.5880%
|$940
|Camp Hill SD
|$81,855.00
|4.8395%
|$3,961
|Canon-McMillan SD
|$328,078.00
|5.9949%
|$19,668
|Canton Area SD
|$308,429.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Carbondale Area SD
|$629,788.00
|0.1620%
|$1,020
|Carlisle Area SD
|$763,914.00
|2.2152%
|$16,922
|Carlynton SD
|$458,167.00
|3.0660%
|$14,047
|Carmichaels Area SD
|$322,198.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Catasauqua Area SD
|$511,707.00
|0.5619%
|$2,876
|Centennial SD
|$552,035.00
|0.8991%
|$4,963
|Center for Student Learning CS at Pennsbury
|$20,430.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Central Bucks SD
|$933,573.00
|0.8030%
|$7,496
|Central Cambria SD
|$305,360.00
|4.2550%
|$12,993
|Central Columbia SD
|$205,325.00
|3.2491%
|$6,671
|Central Dauphin SD
|$1,577,243.00
|3.1920%
|$50,346
|Central Fulton SD
|$188,017.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Central Greene SD
|$344,409.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Central PA Digital Learning Foundation CS
|$27,185.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Central Valley SD
|$263,396.00
|3.2048%
|$8,441
|Central York SD
|$586,413.00
|1.0109%
|$5,928
|Chambersburg Area SD
|$1,903,893.00
|0.6380%
|$12,147
|Charleroi SD
|$418,787.00
|2.1079%
|$8,828
|Charter High School for Architecture and Design
|$426,938.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Chartiers Valley SD
|$292,307.00
|4.9459%
|$14,457
|Chartiers-Houston SD
|$129,634.00
|2.1279%
|$2,758
|Cheltenham SD
|$387,882.00
|3.3812%
|$13,115
|Chester Charter Scholars Academy CS
|$307,691.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Chester Community CS
|$2,516,446.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Chester-Upland SD
|$2,383,903.00
|8.0898%
|$192,852
|Chestnut Ridge SD
|$316,133.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Chichester SD
|$737,769.00
|1.1350%
|$8,374
|Christopher Columbus CS
|$642,409.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Circle of Seasons Charter School
|$51,803.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|City CHS
|$217,488.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Clairton City SD
|$533,425.00
|1.6040%
|$8,556
|Clarion Area SD
|$288,404.00
|1.3640%
|$3,934
|Clarion-Limestone Area SD
|$225,687.00
|1.1860%
|$2,677
|Claysburg-Kimmel SD
|$287,112.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Clearfield Area SD
|$671,687.00
|3.4480%
|$23,160
|Coatesville Area SD
|$1,346,239.00
|3.5470%
|$47,751
|Cocalico SD
|$343,513.00
|2.0789%
|$7,141
|Collegium CS
|$351,955.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Colonial SD
|$358,877.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Columbia Borough SD
|$589,763.00
|6.5689%
|$38,741
|Commodore Perry SD
|$179,778.00
|0.6579%
|$1,183
|Commonwealth Charter Academy CS
|$2,518,711.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Community Academy of Philadelphia CS
|$866,592.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Conemaugh Township Area SD
|$121,580.00
|2.1052%
|$2,559
|Conemaugh Valley SD
|$229,515.00
|1.1109%
|$2,550
|Conestoga Valley SD
|$1,154,952.00
|2.1920%
|$25,316
|Conewago Valley SD
|$528,344.00
|2.4119%
|$12,743
|Conneaut SD
|$660,922.00
|1.0680%
|$7,059
|Connellsville Area SD
|$1,841,020.00
|3.5650%
|$65,633
|Conrad Weiser Area SD
|$566,146.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Cornell SD
|$229,461.00
|7.1646%
|$16,440
|Cornwall-Lebanon SD
|$575,776.00
|1.3829%
|$7,963
|Corry Area SD
|$842,152.00
|2.2650%
|$19,075
|Coudersport Area SD
|$168,990.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Council Rock SD
|$257,009.00
|2.5361%
|$6,518
|Cranberry Area SD
|$198,131.00
|1.2901%
|$2,556
|Crawford Central SD
|$932,249.00
|0.9350%
|$8,716
|Crestwood SD
|$221,784.00
|1.2691%
|$2,815
|Crispus Attucks CS
|$53,650.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Cumberland Valley SD
|$413,962.00
|1.5110%
|$6,255
|Curwensville Area SD
|$260,946.00
|0.3299%
|$861
|Dallas SD
|$305,097.00
|0.5880%
|$1,794
|Dallastown Area SD
|$500,967.00
|2.6200%
|$13,125
|Daniel Boone Area SD
|$289,284.00
|3.3900%
|$9,807
|Danville Area SD
|$385,239.00
|1.4291%
|$5,505
|Deep Roots Charter School
|$223,558.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Deer Lakes SD
|$153,430.00
|2.0760%
|$3,185
|Delaware Valley SD
|$479,342.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Derry Area SD
|$419,916.00
|0.6101%
|$2,562
|Derry Township SD
|$477,076.00
|2.4790%
|$11,827
|Discovery Charter School
|$495,041.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Donegal SD
|$583,390.00
|1.9470%
|$11,358
|Dover Area SD
|$469,812.00
|0.3191%
|$1,499
|Downingtown Area SD
|$254,339.00
|1.5349%
|$3,904
|Dr Robert Ketterer CS Inc
|$12,580.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Dubois Area SD
|$1,095,328.00
|5.9310%
|$64,964
|Dunmore SD
|$376,548.00
|1.5750%
|$5,931
|Duquesne City SD
|$536,075.00
|7.3451%
|$39,375
|East Allegheny SD
|$537,025.00
|1.3591%
|$7,298
|East Lycoming SD
|$263,958.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|East Penn SD
|$626,664.00
|4.5520%
|$28,526
|East Pennsboro Area SD
|$345,038.00
|1.3050%
|$4,503
|East Stroudsburg Area SD
|$1,739,127.00
|0.7900%
|$13,739
|Eastern Lancaster County SD
|$686,692.00
|3.1904%
|$21,908
|Eastern Lebanon County SD
|$387,160.00
|1.2620%
|$4,886
|Eastern York SD
|$447,944.00
|0.7130%
|$3,194
|Easton Area SD
|$1,466,064.00
|1.0891%
|$15,967
|Easton Arts Academy Elementary CS
|$53,863.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Elizabeth Forward SD
|$243,248.00
|0.7810%
|$1,900
|Elizabethtown Area SD
|$383,022.00
|1.9691%
|$7,542
|Elk Lake SD
|$222,008.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Ellwood City Area SD
|$367,985.00
|0.8061%
|$2,966
|Environmental Charter School at Frick Park
|$239,228.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Ephrata Area SD
|$651,907.00
|3.2179%
|$20,978
|Erie City SD
|$6,761,026.00
|8.0420%
|$543,722
|Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School
|$216,089.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Esperanza Academy Charter School
|$1,115,267.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Esperanza Cyber CS
|$235,487.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS
|$356,057.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Everett Area SD
|$294,231.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Executive Education Academy Charter School
|$609,344.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Exeter Township SD
|$355,585.00
|1.2100%
|$4,303
|Fairfield Area SD
|$102,066.00
|3.6590%
|$3,735
|Fairview SD
|$113,973.00
|5.5562%
|$6,333
|Fannett-Metal SD
|$244,172.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Farrell Area SD
|$547,497.00
|2.7780%
|$15,209
|Fell CS
|$48,947.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Ferndale Area SD
|$248,305.00
|5.5938%
|$13,890
|First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School
|$1,341,334.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Fleetwood Area SD
|$313,881.00
|2.6869%
|$8,434
|Folk Arts-Cultural Treasures CS
|$359,824.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Forbes Road SD
|$60,210.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Forest Area SD
|$138,191.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Forest City Regional SD
|$187,215.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Forest Hills SD
|$390,269.00
|0.2110%
|$823
|Fort Cherry SD
|$121,624.00
|0.4410%
|$536
|Fort LeBoeuf SD
|$386,535.00
|3.1850%
|$12,311
|Fox Chapel Area SD
|$348,519.00
|3.2060%
|$11,174
|Franklin Area SD
|$506,545.00
|1.0822%
|$5,482
|Franklin Regional SD
|$171,089.00
|3.7041%
|$6,337
|Franklin Towne Charter Elementary School
|$672,550.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Franklin Towne CHS
|$859,056.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Frazier SD
|$233,517.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Frederick Douglass Mastery Charter School
|$512,421.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Freedom Area SD
|$246,971.00
|2.5740%
|$6,357
|Freeport Area SD
|$147,904.00
|1.6672%
|$2,466
|Freire CS
|$709,523.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Galeton Area SD
|$106,684.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Garnet Valley SD
|$122,491.00
|1.4082%
|$1,725
|Gateway SD
|$590,703.00
|2.5461%
|$15,040
|General McLane SD
|$269,750.00
|0.6830%
|$1,842
|Gettysburg Area SD
|$678,597.00
|2.1980%
|$14,916
|Gettysburg Montessori Charter School
|$24,462.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Gillingham Charter School
|$51,950.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Girard SD
|$458,793.00
|1.2949%
|$5,941
|Glendale SD
|$143,619.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Global Leadership Academy CS
|$483,972.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Global Leadership Academy CS Southwest at Huey
|$444,599.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Governor Mifflin SD
|$460,242.00
|2.5120%
|$11,561
|Great Valley SD
|$247,426.00
|0.5849%
|$1,447
|Greater Johnstown SD
|$2,225,779.00
|6.6300%
|$147,570
|Greater Latrobe SD
|$459,504.00
|3.7159%
|$17,075
|Greater Nanticoke Area SD
|$842,045.00
|0.6230%
|$5,246
|Green Woods CS
|$472,859.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Greencastle-Antrim SD
|$270,577.00
|0.4180%
|$1,131
|Greensburg Salem SD
|$820,658.00
|1.8010%
|$14,780
|Greenville Area SD
|$480,827.00
|3.5530%
|$17,084
|Greenwood SD
|$97,669.00
|1.5381%
|$1,502
|Grove City Area SD
|$367,605.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Halifax Area SD
|$153,337.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Hamburg Area SD
|$363,530.00
|0.2240%
|$814
|Hampton Township SD
|$113,309.00
|3.2523%
|$3,685
|Hanover Area SD
|$552,450.00
|0.5650%
|$3,122
|Hanover Public SD
|$446,900.00
|2.6460%
|$11,825
|Harambee Institute of Science and Technology CS
|$356,609.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Harbor Creek SD
|$214,025.00
|1.9050%
|$4,077
|Harmony Area SD
|$100,932.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Harrisburg City SD
|$4,767,579.00
|4.4204%
|$210,746
|Hatboro-Horsham SD
|$329,280.00
|0.2021%
|$666
|Haverford Township SD
|$160,881.00
|6.2798%
|$10,103
|Hazleton Area SD
|$3,674,333.00
|1.2750%
|$46,847
|Hempfield Area SD
|$591,589.00
|1.7111%
|$10,122
|Hempfield SD
|$707,135.00
|1.2720%
|$8,995
|Hermitage SD
|$309,244.00
|0.2149%
|$665
|Highlands SD
|$682,789.00
|2.9670%
|$20,259
|Hollidaysburg Area SD
|$492,129.00
|2.8649%
|$14,099
|Homer-Center SD
|$152,005.00
|1.1411%
|$1,735
|HOPE for Hyndman CS
|$33,439.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Hopewell Area SD
|$216,204.00
|1.8751%
|$4,054
|Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence CS
|$78,216.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Huntingdon Area SD
|$504,956.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|I-LEAD Charter School
|$311,436.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Imhotep Institute CHS
|$421,994.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Independence CS
|$582,124.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Independence CS West
|$371,128.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Indiana Area SD
|$391,602.00
|4.0230%
|$15,754
|Innovative Arts Academy CS
|$316,979.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Inquiry Charter School
|$173,319.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Insight PA Cyber CS
|$492,071.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Interboro SD
|$441,832.00
|0.3029%
|$1,338
|Iroquois SD
|$263,290.00
|1.3640%
|$3,591
|Jamestown Area SD
|$148,143.00
|5.6153%
|$8,319
|Jeannette City SD
|$414,052.00
|0.9570%
|$3,963
|Jefferson-Morgan SD
|$203,263.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Jenkintown SD
|$66,042.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Jersey Shore Area SD
|$399,044.00
|1.3621%
|$5,435
|Jim Thorpe Area SD
|$395,218.00
|0.3810%
|$1,506
|John B Stetson Charter School
|$669,424.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Johnsonburg Area SD
|$120,090.00
|1.1830%
|$1,421
|Juniata County SD
|$698,365.00
|3.7313%
|$26,058
|Juniata Valley SD
|$137,342.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Kane Area SD
|$311,019.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Karns City Area SD
|$210,168.00
|1.6291%
|$3,424
|Kennett Consolidated SD
|$484,452.00
|0.1160%
|$562
|Keystone Academy Charter School
|$486,045.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Keystone Central SD
|$1,206,952.00
|2.0260%
|$24,453
|Keystone Education Center CS
|$60,744.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Keystone Oaks SD
|$424,500.00
|7.1209%
|$30,228
|Keystone SD
|$209,516.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|KIPP DuBois Charter School
|$369,244.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|KIPP North Philadelphia CS
|$224,043.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|KIPP Philadelphia Charter School
|$608,499.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|KIPP West Philadelphia CS
|$280,065.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|KIPP West Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School
|$254,326.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Kiski Area SD
|$607,894.00
|2.1980%
|$13,362
|Kutztown Area SD
|$194,406.00
|0.4952%
|$963
|La Academia Partnership Charter School
|$81,388.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Laboratory CS
|$394,256.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lackawanna Trail SD
|$184,582.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lakeland SD
|$196,233.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lake-Lehman SD
|$221,856.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lakeview SD
|$355,816.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lampeter-Strasburg SD
|$332,071.00
|5.6309%
|$18,699
|Lancaster SD
|$5,172,788.00
|3.6980%
|$191,289
|Laurel Highlands SD
|$929,138.00
|1.7140%
|$15,926
|Laurel SD
|$139,567.00
|1.2270%
|$1,712
|Lebanon SD
|$2,205,838.00
|0.8510%
|$18,772
|Leechburg Area SD
|$172,088.00
|2.9849%
|$5,137
|Lehigh Valley Academy Regional CS
|$506,884.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
|$98,581.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lehigh Valley Dual Language Charter School
|$187,161.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lehighton Area SD
|$474,000.00
|0.8469%
|$4,014
|Lewisburg Area SD
|$226,032.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Ligonier Valley SD
|$231,425.00
|0.6129%
|$1,418
|Lincoln CS
|$391,457.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lincoln Leadership Academy Charter School
|$348,037.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lincoln Park Performing Arts CS
|$113,553.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Lindley Academy CS at Birney
|$527,490.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Line Mountain SD
|$289,283.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Littlestown Area SD
|$210,401.00
|3.1791%
|$6,689
|Lower Dauphin SD
|$365,894.00
|1.2321%
|$4,508
|Lower Merion SD
|$248,998.00
|3.7971%
|$9,455
|Lower Moreland Township SD
|$79,831.00
|1.5999%
|$1,277
|Loyalsock Township SD
|$223,885.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mahanoy Area SD
|$341,490.00
|4.2081%
|$14,370
|Manchester Academic CS
|$144,190.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Manheim Central SD
|$381,370.00
|5.6011%
|$21,361
|Manheim Township SD
|$465,295.00
|2.1920%
|$10,199
|Mariana Bracetti Academy CS
|$859,056.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Marion Center Area SD
|$613,259.00
|1.9722%
|$12,095
|Maritime Academy Charter School
|$580,240.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Marple Newtown SD
|$239,409.00
|3.9330%
|$9,416
|Mars Area SD
|$142,281.00
|9.3748%
|$13,339
|MAST Community CS
|$943,951.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|MaST Community CS II
|$695,226.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|MaST Community CS III
|$655,549.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CHS-Lenfest Campus
|$412,573.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS John Wister Elementary
|$369,244.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Cleveland Elementary
|$527,490.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Clymer Elementary
|$414,457.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Francis D. Pastorius Elementary
|$427,645.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Gratz Campus
|$1,041,714.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Hardy Williams
|$862,583.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Harrity Campus
|$591,543.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Mann Campus
|$391,850.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Pickett Campus
|$640,525.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Shoemaker Campus
|$539,356.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Smedley Campus
|$565,169.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery CS-Thomas Campus
|$941,948.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mastery Prep Elementary CS
|$245,709.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Math Civics and Sciences CS
|$715,881.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|McGuffey SD
|$173,942.00
|0.3560%
|$619
|McKeesport Area SD
|$1,891,316.00
|4.1240%
|$77,998
|Mechanicsburg Area SD
|$386,021.00
|1.5600%
|$6,022
|Memphis Street Academy CS @ JP Jones
|$564,554.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mercer Area SD
|$306,279.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Methacton SD
|$193,463.00
|1.3700%
|$2,650
|Meyersdale Area SD
|$354,536.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mid Valley SD
|$486,487.00
|1.0810%
|$5,259
|Middletown Area SD
|$452,342.00
|0.8650%
|$3,913
|Midd-West SD
|$640,917.00
|1.8072%
|$11,583
|Midland Borough SD
|$153,934.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mifflin County SD
|$1,835,215.00
|4.4540%
|$81,740
|Mifflinburg Area SD
|$378,706.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Millcreek Township SD
|$1,055,041.00
|5.4980%
|$58,007
|Millersburg Area SD
|$135,964.00
|4.1180%
|$5,599
|Millville Area SD
|$146,641.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Milton Area SD
|$467,711.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Minersville Area SD
|$239,324.00
|2.8041%
|$6,711
|Mohawk Area SD
|$259,494.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Monessen City SD
|$289,008.00
|1.8989%
|$5,488
|Moniteau SD
|$238,832.00
|0.3621%
|$865
|Montessori Regional CS
|$213,013.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Montgomery Area SD
|$271,166.00
|0.3071%
|$833
|Montour SD
|$310,598.00
|5.3101%
|$16,493
|Montoursville Area SD
|$238,154.00
|0.8770%
|$2,089
|Montrose Area SD
|$318,055.00
|1.0102%
|$3,213
|Moon Area SD
|$237,116.00
|1.6390%
|$3,886
|Morrisville Borough SD
|$191,117.00
|2.0621%
|$3,941
|Moshannon Valley SD
|$243,616.00
|0.9089%
|$2,214
|Mount Carmel Area SD
|$438,936.00
|4.9470%
|$21,714
|Mount Pleasant Area SD
|$310,796.00
|3.0990%
|$9,631
|Mount Union Area SD
|$479,411.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Mountain View SD
|$187,871.00
|3.0608%
|$5,750
|Mt Lebanon SD
|$218,248.00
|0.6939%
|$1,514
|Muhlenberg SD
|$629,591.00
|3.1000%
|$19,517
|Multicultural Academy CS
|$192,158.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Muncy SD
|$196,351.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Nazareth Area SD
|$239,054.00
|1.3449%
|$3,215
|Neshaminy SD
|$854,142.00
|0.6080%
|$5,194
|Neshannock Township SD
|$108,449.00
|1.6528%
|$1,792
|New Brighton Area SD
|$386,718.00
|0.9799%
|$3,790
|New Castle Area SD
|$1,928,552.00
|2.3322%
|$44,978
|New Day Charter School
|$37,508.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|New Foundations CS
|$1,035,497.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|New Hope-Solebury SD
|$43,391.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|New Kensington-Arnold SD
|$1,178,516.00
|6.1680%
|$72,691
|Newport SD
|$265,214.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Norristown Area SD
|$1,970,516.00
|1.9640%
|$38,701
|North Allegheny SD
|$137,555.00
|4.9998%
|$6,877
|North Clarion County SD
|$159,433.00
|5.1556%
|$8,220
|North East SD
|$350,436.00
|3.5000%
|$12,265
|North Hills SD
|$313,207.00
|1.5149%
|$4,745
|North Penn SD
|$984,263.00
|1.1740%
|$11,556
|North Pocono SD
|$324,519.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|North Schuylkill SD
|$358,018.00
|1.6470%
|$5,896
|North Star SD
|$268,619.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Northampton Area SD
|$495,782.00
|4.6621%
|$23,114
|Northeast Bradford SD
|$211,038.00
|1.8181%
|$3,837
|Northeastern York SD
|$459,923.00
|0.7759%
|$3,569
|Northern Bedford County SD
|$186,348.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Northern Cambria SD
|$221,615.00
|6.1144%
|$13,550
|Northern Lebanon SD
|$279,500.00
|3.0880%
|$8,631
|Northern Lehigh SD
|$329,372.00
|1.4560%
|$4,796
|Northern Potter SD
|$281,950.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Northern Tioga SD
|$442,750.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Northern York County SD
|$258,095.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Northgate SD
|$320,019.00
|3.6409%
|$11,652
|Northwest Area SD
|$211,963.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Northwestern Lehigh SD
|$140,456.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Northwestern SD
|$360,151.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Northwood Academy CS
|$555,750.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Norwin SD
|$336,698.00
|1.0041%
|$3,381
|Octorara Area SD
|$492,182.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Oil City Area SD
|$758,660.00
|3.8514%
|$29,219
|Old Forge SD
|$186,968.00
|0.3560%
|$666
|Oley Valley SD
|$253,938.00
|1.6529%
|$4,197
|Olney Charter High School
|$1,372,058.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Oswayo Valley SD
|$113,462.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Otto-Eldred SD
|$135,083.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Owen J Roberts SD
|$194,099.00
|0.4850%
|$941
|Oxford Area SD
|$624,159.00
|1.6279%
|$10,161
|Palisades SD
|$124,151.00
|0.5431%
|$674
|Palmerton Area SD
|$266,679.00
|1.4439%
|$3,850
|Palmyra Area SD
|$253,176.00
|2.0410%
|$5,167
|Pan American Academy CS
|$533,143.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Panther Valley SD
|$546,215.00
|2.4930%
|$13,617
|Parkland SD
|$1,166,974.00
|1.5320%
|$17,878
|Passport Academy CS
|$59,842.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Pen Argyl Area SD
|$171,394.00
|2.1509%
|$3,686
|Penn Cambria SD
|$297,366.00
|8.8890%
|$26,433
|Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship
|$99,933.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Penn Hills SD
|$1,152,849.00
|13.4550%
|$155,116
|Penn Manor SD
|$693,729.00
|1.4300%
|$9,920
|Penncrest SD
|$779,936.00
|2.2760%
|$17,752
|Penn-Delco SD
|$256,811.00
|1.4411%
|$3,701
|Pennridge SD
|$472,527.00
|1.8830%
|$8,898
|Penns Manor Area SD
|$279,701.00
|2.1619%
|$6,047
|Penns Valley Area SD
|$546,478.00
|1.3721%
|$7,498
|Pennsbury SD
|$685,077.00
|0.5400%
|$3,700
|Pennsylvania Cyber CS
|$2,316,518.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Pennsylvania Distance Learning CS
|$213,815.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School
|$524,341.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Pennsylvania Virtual CS
|$557,495.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Penn-Trafford SD
|$258,579.00
|0.6160%
|$1,593
|People for People CS
|$384,314.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Pequea Valley SD
|$802,531.00
|8.1030%
|$65,029
|Perkiomen Valley SD
|$227,263.00
|0.8359%
|$1,900
|Perseus House CS of Excellence
|$275,963.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Peters Township SD
|$97,338.00
|18.0854%
|$17,604
|Philadelphia Academy CS
|$779,613.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Philadelphia City SD
|$116,528,467.00
|9.8410%
|$11,467,567
|Philadelphia Electrical & Tech CHS
|$425,761.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Philadelphia Hebrew Public CS
|$116,232.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Philadelphia Montessori CS
|$126,077.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Philadelphia Performing Arts CS
|$1,738,836.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Philipsburg-Osceola Area SD
|$331,454.00
|0.5810%
|$1,926
|Phoenixville Area SD
|$289,284.00
|1.1050%
|$3,197
|Pine Grove Area SD
|$293,565.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Pine-Richland SD
|$113,757.00
|6.0607%
|$6,894
|Pittsburgh SD
|$11,146,817.00
|7.6610%
|$853,958
|Pittston Area SD
|$721,200.00
|1.1730%
|$8,460
|Pleasant Valley SD
|$634,498.00
|1.2700%
|$8,058
|Plum Borough SD
|$258,579.00
|7.8009%
|$20,172
|Pocono Mountain SD
|$1,983,113.00
|0.5380%
|$10,669
|Port Allegany SD
|$282,508.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Portage Area SD
|$211,092.00
|0.2872%
|$606
|Pottsgrove SD
|$377,648.00
|1.1551%
|$4,362
|Pottstown SD
|$1,084,349.00
|0.1870%
|$2,028
|Pottsville Area SD
|$615,442.00
|3.3850%
|$20,832
|Premier Arts and Science Charter School
|$131,616.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Preparatory CS of Mathematics Science Tech and Careers
|$442,716.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Propel CS-Braddock Hills
|$297,939.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Propel CS-East
|$104,202.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Propel CS-Hazelwood
|$115,568.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Propel CS-Homestead
|$215,212.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Propel CS-McKeesport
|$197,133.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Propel CS-Montour
|$308,070.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Propel CS-Northside
|$160,412.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Propel CS-Pitcairn
|$96,531.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Provident CS
|$68,296.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Punxsutawney Area SD
|$828,070.00
|2.9780%
|$24,660
|Purchase Line SD
|$316,870.00
|0.5651%
|$1,791
|Quaker Valley SD
|$148,828.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Quakertown Community SD
|$395,323.00
|2.9181%
|$11,536
|Radnor Township SD
|$327,420.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Reach Cyber CS
|$728,580.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Reading SD
|$11,638,593.00
|4.3105%
|$501,685
|Red Lion Area SD
|$755,799.00
|1.0600%
|$8,011
|Redbank Valley SD
|$269,024.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Renaissance Academy CS
|$120,707.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Reynolds SD
|$413,972.00
|0.2340%
|$969
|Richard Allen Preparatory CS
|$336,511.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Richland SD
|$229,094.00
|3.9150%
|$8,969
|Ridgway Area SD
|$148,757.00
|11.5702%
|$17,212
|Ridley SD
|$603,682.00
|0.8580%
|$5,180
|Ringgold SD
|$549,607.00
|5.1461%
|$28,283
|Riverside Beaver County SD
|$208,025.00
|0.3767%
|$784
|Riverside SD
|$323,316.00
|0.4021%
|$1,300
|Riverview SD
|$152,143.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Robert Benjamin Wiley Community CS
|$217,494.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Roberto Clemente CS
|$350,379.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Rochester Area SD
|$318,152.00
|1.4290%
|$4,546
|Rockwood Area SD
|$116,403.00
|1.8989%
|$2,210
|Rose Tree Media SD
|$128,508.00
|0.9291%
|$1,194
|Russell Byers CS
|$501,116.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Saint Clair Area SD
|$153,567.00
|2.0292%
|$3,116
|Saint Marys Area SD
|$253,007.00
|13.3429%
|$33,758
|Salisbury Township SD
|$183,244.00
|1.0471%
|$1,919
|Salisbury-Elk Lick SD
|$342,350.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School
|$461,555.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Saucon Valley SD
|$159,059.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Sayre Area SD
|$208,137.00
|0.9041%
|$1,882
|School Lane CS
|$352,055.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Schuylkill Haven Area SD
|$187,750.00
|0.6098%
|$1,145
|Schuylkill Valley SD
|$230,192.00
|1.6262%
|$3,743
|Scranton SD
|$3,981,491.00
|2.7023%
|$107,590
|Selinsgrove Area SD
|$561,651.00
|0.2070%
|$1,163
|Seneca Valley SD
|$282,630.00
|3.7740%
|$10,667
|Seven Generations Charter School
|$73,876.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Shade-Central City SD
|$78,867.00
|0.3155%
|$249
|Shaler Area SD
|$460,242.00
|2.3441%
|$10,788
|Shamokin Area SD
|$684,008.00
|4.0370%
|$27,613
|Shanksville-Stonycreek SD
|$136,205.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Sharon City SD
|$1,011,657.00
|1.7260%
|$17,461
|Sharpsville Area SD
|$211,168.00
|2.0082%
|$4,241
|Shenandoah Valley SD
|$547,227.00
|4.4971%
|$24,609
|Shenango Area SD
|$266,552.00
|1.9496%
|$5,197
|Shikellamy SD
|$722,419.00
|1.4820%
|$10,706
|Shippensburg Area SD
|$773,907.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Slippery Rock Area SD
|$251,424.00
|0.8899%
|$2,237
|Smethport Area SD
|$252,772.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Solanco SD
|$1,554,200.00
|1.3660%
|$21,230
|Somerset Area SD
|$518,351.00
|5.5780%
|$28,914
|Souderton Area SD
|$361,916.00
|1.6229%
|$5,874
|South Allegheny SD
|$380,156.00
|0.3880%
|$1,475
|South Butler County SD
|$217,563.00
|12.0629%
|$26,245
|South Eastern SD
|$294,126.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|South Fayette Township SD
|$73,454.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|South Middleton SD
|$173,012.00
|0.3601%
|$623
|South Park SD
|$141,489.00
|4.2169%
|$5,966
|South Side Area SD
|$110,694.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|South Western SD
|$344,610.00
|1.2271%
|$4,229
|South Williamsport Area SD
|$270,842.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Southeast Delco SD
|$1,406,489.00
|2.0840%
|$29,311
|Southeastern Greene SD
|$251,352.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Southern Columbia Area SD
|$202,969.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Southern Fulton SD
|$150,217.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Southern Huntingdon County SD
|$216,550.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Southern Lehigh SD
|$215,799.00
|2.1831%
|$4,711
|Southern Tioga SD
|$372,198.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Southern York County SD
|$245,510.00
|1.3509%
|$3,317
|Southmoreland SD
|$349,311.00
|0.3971%
|$1,387
|Southwest Leadership Academy CS
|$468,934.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Spring Cove SD
|$294,864.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Spring Grove Area SD
|$386,314.00
|0.5419%
|$2,094
|Springfield SD
|$128,135.00
|0.6128%
|$785
|Springfield Township SD
|$210,546.00
|2.1370%
|$4,499
|Spring-Ford Area SD
|$250,364.00
|0.5211%
|$1,305
|State College Area SD
|$623,032.00
|3.0580%
|$19,052
|Steel Valley SD
|$557,161.00
|5.0260%
|$28,003
|Steelton-Highspire SD
|$624,411.00
|4.1370%
|$25,832
|Stone Valley Community CS
|$18,218.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Sto-Rox SD
|$935,197.00
|8.1501%
|$76,219
|Stroudsburg Area SD
|$901,123.00
|0.6640%
|$5,983
|Sugar Valley Rural CS
|$105,001.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Sullivan County SD
|$112,698.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Susquehanna Community SD
|$178,600.00
|3.8601%
|$6,894
|Susquehanna Township SD
|$381,069.00
|3.4880%
|$13,292
|Susquenita SD
|$213,009.00
|0.2959%
|$630
|Sylvan Heights Science CS
|$119,412.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Tacony Academy Charter School
|$776,165.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Tamaqua Area SD
|$427,888.00
|1.1799%
|$5,049
|TECH Freire CS
|$342,869.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|The New Academy CS
|$41,798.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|The Philadelphia CS for Arts and Sciences at HR Edmunds
|$730,951.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Tidioute Community CS
|$103,266.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Titusville Area SD
|$857,157.00
|0.0710%
|$609
|Towanda Area SD
|$358,209.00
|2.3259%
|$8,332
|Tredyffrin-Easttown SD
|$194,657.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Trinity Area SD
|$431,304.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Tri-Valley SD
|$89,613.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Troy Area SD
|$256,102.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Tulpehocken Area SD
|$296,480.00
|0.6909%
|$2,049
|Tunkhannock Area SD
|$431,925.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Turkeyfoot Valley Area SD
|$88,134.00
|1.9234%
|$1,695
|Tuscarora SD
|$312,537.00
|2.2561%
|$7,051
|Tussey Mountain SD
|$222,214.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Twin Valley SD
|$440,176.00
|2.4390%
|$10,736
|Tyrone Area SD
|$395,816.00
|3.2091%
|$12,702
|Union Area SD
|$191,515.00
|1.4601%
|$2,796
|Union City Area SD
|$323,930.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Union SD
|$146,391.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Uniontown Area SD
|$1,215,103.00
|3.2280%
|$39,223
|Unionville-Chadds Ford SD
|$82,072.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|United SD
|$313,968.00
|2.4141%
|$7,579
|Universal Alcorn CS
|$425,761.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Universal Audenried Charter School
|$421,390.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Universal Bluford Charter School
|$376,779.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Universal Creighton Charter School
|$551,982.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Universal Daroff Charter School
|$535,026.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Universal Institute CS
|$463,438.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Universal Vare Charter School
|$251,690.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Upper Adams SD
|$211,816.00
|0.9900%
|$2,097
|Upper Darby SD
|$3,924,351.00
|2.5370%
|$99,561
|Upper Dauphin Area SD
|$324,971.00
|0.2889%
|$939
|Upper Dublin SD
|$144,321.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Upper Merion Area SD
|$340,443.00
|0.2480%
|$844
|Upper Moreland Township SD
|$259,007.00
|1.0830%
|$2,805
|Upper Perkiomen SD
|$238,934.00
|0.9931%
|$2,373
|Upper Saint Clair SD
|$61,415.00
|9.0909%
|$5,583
|Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS
|$102,571.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Urban Pathways 6-12 CS
|$131,432.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Urban Pathways K-5 College Charter School
|$115,679.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Valley Grove SD
|$158,787.00
|0.6849%
|$1,088
|Valley View SD
|$330,122.00
|0.8110%
|$2,677
|Vida Charter School
|$34,736.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Vision Academy Charter School
|$93,367.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Wallenpaupack Area SD
|$508,279.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Wallingford-Swarthmore SD
|$187,363.00
|0.8472%
|$1,587
|Warren County SD
|$1,426,059.00
|2.2360%
|$31,887
|Warrior Run SD
|$393,764.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Warwick SD
|$411,521.00
|2.0723%
|$8,528
|Washington SD
|$637,206.00
|2.1540%
|$13,725
|Wattsburg Area SD
|$239,368.00
|3.1960%
|$7,650
|Wayne Highlands SD
|$648,559.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Waynesboro Area SD
|$636,604.00
|1.4120%
|$8,989
|Weatherly Area SD
|$140,764.00
|0.9618%
|$1,354
|Wellsboro Area SD
|$329,061.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|West Allegheny SD
|$207,065.00
|0.7941%
|$1,644
|West Branch Area SD
|$321,848.00
|0.4520%
|$1,455
|West Chester Area SD
|$491,818.00
|4.4010%
|$21,645
|West Greene SD
|$162,512.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|West Jefferson Hills SD
|$131,968.00
|0.6902%
|$911
|West Middlesex Area SD
|$252,690.00
|1.7540%
|$4,432
|West Mifflin Area SD
|$571,338.00
|3.2950%
|$18,826
|West Oak Lane CS
|$732,836.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|West Perry SD
|$392,222.00
|1.0200%
|$4,001
|West Phila. Achievement CES
|$447,363.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|West Shore SD
|$1,011,358.00
|1.2780%
|$12,925
|West York Area SD
|$439,482.00
|1.8909%
|$8,310
|Western Beaver County SD
|$80,385.00
|3.5902%
|$2,886
|Western Wayne SD
|$349,148.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Westinghouse Arts Academy CS
|$26,670.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Westmont Hilltop SD
|$194,015.00
|2.2081%
|$4,284
|Whitehall-Coplay SD
|$814,494.00
|3.9290%
|$32,001
|Widener Partnership CS
|$251,480.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Wilkes-Barre Area SD
|$3,292,685.00
|1.9210%
|$63,252
|Wilkinsburg Borough SD
|$1,048,675.00
|11.0200%
|$115,564
|William Penn SD
|$1,862,620.00
|3.4410%
|$64,093
|Williams Valley SD
|$183,617.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Williamsburg Community SD
|$106,881.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Williamsport Area SD
|$2,014,910.00
|1.0990%
|$22,144
|Wilmington Area SD
|$413,689.00
|0.4001%
|$1,655
|Wilson Area SD
|$347,473.00
|1.1560%
|$4,017
|Wilson SD
|$547,170.00
|1.3459%
|$7,365
|Windber Area SD
|$355,011.00
|1.0140%
|$3,600
|Wissahickon CS
|$685,738.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Wissahickon SD
|$257,825.00
|0.5211%
|$1,344
|Woodland Hills SD
|$1,579,532.00
|4.6550%
|$73,528
|Wyalusing Area SD
|$227,843.00
|2.1921%
|$4,995
|Wyoming Area SD
|$469,263.00
|1.5990%
|$7,503
|Wyoming Valley West SD
|$1,512,701.00
|0.5700%
|$8,623
|Wyomissing Area SD
|$220,451.00
|2.2992%
|$5,069
|York Academy Regional Charter School
|$368,935.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|York City SD
|$3,890,242.00
|2.9170%
|$113,479
|York Suburban SD
|$294,126.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Yough SD
|$314,639.00
|0.9049%
|$2,847
|Young Scholars CS
|$201,576.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Young Scholars of Central PA CS
|$37,901.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Young Scholars of McKeesport Charter School
|$110,856.00
|0.0000%
|$0
|Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania CS
|$88,734.00
|0.0000%
|$0