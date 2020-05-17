Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) recently announced their percentage of Fiscal Year 2019 Title I-A funds for schools around the state. Below is a breakdown of the money and how much each school district received.

Pursuant to Sec. 18003, subgrants are based on LEA proportionate share of the Title I-A (FY 2019) formula.​

ESSER LEA Allocations (Excel)

*These figures reflect the percentage of Fiscal Year 2019 Title I-A funds the grantee reserved for equitable services. Per the CARES Act, LEAs should consult with all nonpublic schools in the LEA that serve low income children.