Williamsport, Pa. - At last week’s City County meeting, the hot topic, at least the one that received the most community interaction, was the decision to the start charging at the Green Dump on West Third Street.

Another decision made by council was for the naming rights to Historic Bowman Field. For years BB&T paid a significant amount of money for the right to have their company’s name attached to the field.

Now, Muncy Bank and Trust will have that right. The new deal will last five years. It will also cost the city and estimated $4,500 in losses per year compared to the deal with BB&T.

“It’s not a horrible deal,” Yoder said. “I’m happy to see the route the administration went. Timing was not on our side.”

Timing certainly was not on the side of the city in this deal. Yoder said Muncy Bank and Trust was the only company approached for the naming rights.

All together the city will lose roughly $22,500 over the life of the deal when compared to the previous contract with BB&T. All that even with the backing of an annual game hosted by Little League and Major League Baseball.

“There’s definitely a larger market out there,” Yoder said. “Muncy Bank and Trust will be a great partner. There are good people there. We couldn’t do much better than Muncy Bank and Trust.”