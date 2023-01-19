Williamsport, Pa. — Levee recertification, infrastructure, access to air travel, housing, and public safety have made the list of officials' top priorities in Williamsport and Lycoming County going into 2023.

On Wednesday, Republican Congressman Dan Meuser, serving Pennsylvania's 9th District, met with city and county officials including Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, members of city council, Lycoming County Commissioners Scott Metzger and Rick Mirabito, Representative Jamie Flick (R-83rd District), Police Chief Justin Snyder, and others to discuss the region's needs.

The Congressman's territory expanded as a result of 2022 redistricting, bringing the population of eastern Lycoming County, including Williamsport, into the 9th District.

"My district is larger than the State of Connecticut," Meuser said. Meeting with area officials to hear their priorities for economic development helps him better represent the entire district, but to focus on the specific needs within the district. "It's always a good idea to have good relationships," he said.

A recently appointed member of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, Mueser said he knows there is money sitting in the State coffers. He said he would represent the area's need for infrastructure improvements.

Recertifying the levee is Williamsport's biggest issue, according to Slaughter.

"Former Congressman Keller secured $8 million for the project," he said. "The risk assessment is due to begin any day. Overall the project should take about a year."

Securing the levee system will protect billions of dollars invested by local businesses and industry, as well as the safety and security of residents who live in the flood plain, Slaughter said.

The Williamsport Regional Airport is another focus the Congressman said he will address.

"It's a beautiful facility, but we need a plan and we need to execute that plan to bring in an airline," Meuser said. Establishing an EAS, or Essential Air Service program, will give the FAA access to licensing for U.S. air carriers.

Currently Altoona, Bradford, DuBois, Johnstown, and Lancaster are eligible EAS communities. Williamsport, depite receiving multiple grants and funding over the past years, including a major terminal renovation unveiled in October of 2019, is not on that list.

Post pandemic, the airport was awarded $17.2 million in federal relief from the CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020. The regional airport has invested in runway improvements and a new hangar for private use, but has yet to attract a commercial carrier.

Other issues brought to the table include housing, blighted properties, public safety, and addressing unnecessary regulations in energy production.

"We can't make it hard to access resources in our own back yard," he said. "We can use our own resources in the most responsible way possible."

In addition to his Washington D.C. office, Mueser holds offices in Berwick, Bloomsburg, Dallas, and Pottsville. On Monday, Jan. 23, his staff is establishing a Williamsport office at 330 Pine Street on the fourth floor of the Executive Plaza building.

Representative Jamie Flick said the Congressman's appointment to the Financial Services committee is a real value to this district. "I'm looking forward to working with the Congressman," who he said has the opportunity to make a direct, positive impact.

In February, former Congressman Fred Keller announced he would not seek reelection for District 9, which would "pit Republicans against Republicans," following the redistricting. Meuser, the incumbent in November's General Election, beat Democrat Amanda Waldman with 69.6% of the votes.

Williamsport is now the largest city in Meuser's Congressional district. "Williamsport is in good shape from the quality of life standpoint," Meuser said, "but there's progress yet to be made and we'll be a part of it."

