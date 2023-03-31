South Williamsport, Pa. — The Little League baseball and Easton Diamond Sports partnership will continue through 2028.

Easton has provided support to Little League over the years, offering discounts on bats, gloves, backpacks, batting gloves, catcher’s gear, and helmets.

Easton merged with Rawlings in 2021, so the renewed partnership also includes naming Rawlings as the Official Glove of the Little League World Series beginning this year.

“Easton has been an exceptional partner for the Little League program for more than 40 years, and we are excited to be able to extend our relationship through the 2028 season,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “The commitment that Easton continues to show to ensuring our players and volunteers have a memorable Little League experience has been truly inspiring, and we look forward to finding new ways to enhance that experience at every level of our program.”

Easton has supported every level of Little League, from offering incentives and discount opportunities at the local league level to providing equipment distribution experiences at the Little League Baseball and Softball World Series.

As part of the World Series experience, participants in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and Greenville, North Carolina are provided with a variety of equipment courtesy of Easton.

During World Series equipment distribution, players get the unique opportunity to test baseball and softball bats in the Easton Hit Lab before deciding which gear they wish to use.

“In our ever-changing industry, one thing has remained constant and that is our long-standing, valuable partnership with Little League,” said Mike Thompson, Rawlings Chief Marketing Officer. “Little League is committed to growing amateur baseball and softball and celebrates athletes by telling their stories on a regional and national stage. We look forward to being included in their unique journeys for many more years to come.”

Aside from supporting players and volunteers, Easton will continue engaging Little League fans in the LLWS Fan Zone with fun and exciting experiences for attendees at the World Series and other Little League events.

Little League has partnered with major corporations on a national level for over 75 years. These partnerships help to keep costs low for local Little Leagues while providing benefits and resources to member leagues. Sponsors help leagues operate smoothly, provide training resources for coaches, offset expenses for educational initiatives, offer grant programs for leagues in need, assist in supporting tournament costs, and provide opportunities and knowledge in fundraising, operations, nutrition, and safety.

In short, sponsors help leagues offer the best programs possible so players and volunteers can have a fun and rewarding Little League experience.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.