Reprinted from PA Environment Digest.

Surveys of Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County over the last two summers by Dr. Peter Petokas, from Lycoming College Clean Water Institute, found habitats of the rare Eastern Hellbender salamander are being significantly impacted by sediment plumes from natural gas pipeline crossing and shale gas drilling-related water withdrawal construction projects.

The Department of Environmental Protection and Friends of the ‘Sock recently documented continuing sediment pollution plumes from a natural gas pipeline stream crossing and water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek at the Pennsylvania General Energy Loyalsock/Shawnee site in Gamble Township, Lycoming County. Read more here.

Pipeline stream crossing sites are regulated through permits issued by the Department of Environmental Protection.

Water withdrawal sites to provide water to shale gas drilling operations for fracking receive site approval from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and construction-related permits from DEP.

Natural gas companies must also sign submerged land lease agreements with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for using stream and river beds between the high water marks of those bodies of water for pipeline crossings and water withdrawal points because the submerged land is owned by the Commonwealth.

The Loyalsock Watershed is classified by DEP as an Exceptional Value stream whose water quality must be protected by law, with no degradation. The Creek was also named by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as the 2018 Pennsylvania River of the Year and called a “timeless treasure.”

The Loyalsock Creek is also home to the Eastern Hellbender, named the state’s official amphibian and “Pennsylvania Clean Water Ambassador” after a nearly three-year campaign by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation PA High School Student Leadership Council. Read more here.

Much of the initiative was centered on Loyalsock Creek and Lycoming County because that’s where the Eastern Hellbender was discovered.

Both prime sponsors of the legislation making the designation came from Lycoming County as a result: Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Lycoming) and former Rep. Garth Everett (R-Lycoming).

Dr. Peter Petokas at the Lycoming College Clean Water Institute in Williamsport, Lycoming County who initially found the salamanders is a recognized Hellbender expert.

Eastern Hellbenders

Eastern Hellbenders are the giants of the salamander world and can attain lengths of up to 29 inches long.

In Pennsylvania, they are designated a species of concern because of its declining population. Read more here. They only thrive in clean water and live in a specific kind of rocky, stream bottom habitat. Read more here.

Eastern Hellbenders were first discovered in Northcentral Pennsylvania by Dr. Petokas in the Loyalsock Creek Watershed in 2005. Read more here. They have also been discovered in a few locations in rivers and streams in Western Pennsylvania. Read more here.

New Creek Surveys Find Bad News

Recently, Dr. Petokas decided to go back to the Loyalsock Creek and resurvey the creek to see what the population of Eastern Hellbenders is today.

What he found was something he did not expect: ruined Hellbender habitats.

“We decided we were going to try to more thoroughly assess the animal in the entire [Loyalsock] watershed, all the way from Forksville down to Montoursville,” said Dr. Petokas. “Most of the work involves scuba diving because we were looking at deep water sites where there are refugia here for these animals where the habitat potentially still exists.

“So that started last summer, and then we repeated the study again this summer. And what we found was that there are a couple of pockets of hellbenders at a couple of locations. These are deep water sites up to 30 feet deep, and there are other animals at other sites as well, but not as many,” Dr. Petokas explained.

“So what's interesting is that these deep water sites are generally a product of some kind of a bedrock control, where the bedrock creates a situation where flowing water actually scoops out the sediments and that leaves on the bottom of the creek large boulders. It also exposes cracks in the bedrock that the animals can occupy.

“What we found about a month ago, we were diving one of the most downstream sites just above Montoursville, and we discovered that much of the creek had filled in as a result of the instream gas pipeline work that they did last summer,” said Dr. Petokas.

The site Dr. Petokas referred to was a project to rebury two Williams Transco natural gas pipelines crossing the Loyalsock Creek that were exposed during the rains from Tropical Storm Lee in 2011 adjacent to Lyons Barr Road in Fairfield and Loyalsock Townships, Lycoming County.

Continue reading on PA Environment Digest Blog

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.