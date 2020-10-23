Williamsport, Pa. -- East Third Street between State Street and Basin Street in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, repoened early this morning, Friday, Oct. 23.

The section of roadway closed on March 2, 2020 and was originally planned to reopen on Aug. 18, before Little League World Series, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

"Credit should be given to the many folks whom made this happen, Glenn O Hawbaker (James Brent), PennDOT, Dewberry Engineers, Larson Design Group, Lycoming College, FCFP Partnership, and many, many others," said Jon Sander, PE, Williamsport City Engineer.

"The project opening is an important step towards the revitalization of downtown Williamsport both economically and aesthetically, and will spark many other projects in the area in the near future." Sander encouraged, "Just keep your eyes open for them!"

Called 'the Gateway Project,' the $10 million reconstruction project partnered the City of Williamsport, Lycoming College, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

"Lycoming College is committed to the revitalization of Williamsport’s Old City and East End neighborhoods," said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president of Lycoming College. The enhancements to infrastructure and the new streetscape along East Third Street represent the completion of another important step in reaching this goal."

"We’re proud of the work that has been done to construct the Krapf Gateway Center, and very pleased with the improvements made to Basin and Franklin Streets this summer and fall," Edmonds continued. "These enhancements will not only strengthen the appearance and marketability of this section of the city, but will also improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety."

The streetscape improvements included paving, sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks, lights, and new water and sanitiation lines.