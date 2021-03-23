Following a picture-perfect first weekend of spring across the Northeast, some may be left wondering how long the nice conditions will last. AccuWeather meteorologists say that a shift in the pattern will bring even warmer weather and perhaps record-challenging temperatures to the region later in the week, but also increased chances for rain.

Tuesday will again feature ideal weather for those who enjoy a gradual transition into spring, with a cool morning giving way to pleasantly mild afternoon.

In true March fashion, layers will certainly be needed before heading out the door for work, school, errands or exercise. Temperatures will begin the day generally in the 30s and lower 40s F across the region before the strong March sunshine warms things up nicely by the afternoon, with highs in the 60s across the interior and in the 50s along the coast where cooler conditions will hang on.

Rain-free conditions will continue to provide excellent opportunities to get outside and complete yard work, walk the dog, hike, jog or head to a local golf course.

Forecasters say the late-March sun angle is equivalent to that of mid- to late September, so residents should be sure to lather on the sunscreen before spending a lengthy period of time outdoors.

It will be around the middle of the week that clouds will increase and the opportunity for some rain will return.

The same storm system bringing heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms to portions of the South, along with some wintry weather to the northern Plains, will track into southeastern Canada during Wednesday night. Showers and perhaps pockets of steadier rain are expected to sweep through the Northeast during Wednesday and Wednesday night as a result.

As soon as this storm system departs on Thursday, the next system will be knocking on the doorstep.

"Widespread showers, some potentially heavy, thunderstorms and gusty winds will be possible with this system," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.

The exact timing of the late-week storm and the extensiveness of wet weather and cloud cover will ultimately have an impact on whether Thursday and Friday will feature some of the warmest weather of the week.

A southerly wind that will be transporting some unseasonably warm air northward along the East coast ahead of this system will bolster many temperatures well into the 60s in the Northeast, and even the low and mid-70s in parts of the mid-Atlantic region, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

"There are some indicators in the overall atmospheric pattern that would suggest record-challenging temperatures could even be possible on Thursday and Friday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert added. Some of these records could be for daily high minimum temperatures.

Regardless of how high the thermometer climbs toward the end of the week, residents will want to be sure to have their umbrellas handy and check AccuWeather's exclusive MinuteCast® before heading out the door with the increased threat for rain.

AccuWeather long-range meteorologists say that temperatures will be trimmed in the wake of this storm system during the coming weekend. It's possible that an even more robust wave of cooler air arrives in the Northeast during the final days of March.