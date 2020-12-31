7:30 a.m. Update:

Both ramps from Route 11 to Route 61 are currently closed for clean-up. Detour is Route 11 to Route 147 while the ramps are closed. Traffic from Route 61 to Route 11 northbound may still exit via Baldwin Boulevard.

--

Shamokin Dam, Pa. -- Route 11/15 south in Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County was the scene of an early morning tractor-trailer crash. Around 4:30 a.m., PennDOT issued an alert about impacted traffic, including access to the Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge.

By 5 a.m., the ramp to Route 61 southbound from Route 11/15 southbound was opened; however, crews remain on the scene and drivers in the area should expect delays.

The traffic signals at Route 11 and Baldwin Boulevard are set to flashing and traffic is being controlled by flaggers. PennDOT requests motorists to be alert and obey flaggers.