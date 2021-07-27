Eagles Mere, Pa. - 300 properties across the U.S. make up the unique hotels, and resorts, which officially are recognized by Historic Hotels of America, for the preservation and maintaining of their unique historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

The program is operated by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Each hotel must fulfill a list of qualifications to join.

The historic Eagles Mere Inn, located in Sullivan County, has now joined their ranks.

"We are delighted to induct the Eagles Mere Inn, a three-story hotel built in 1887 to Historic Hotels of America," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide.

In order to qualify as a Historic Hotel of America, the hotel must be at least 50 years old, be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in/eligible to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and be recognized as having historic significance.

"We welcome Eagles Mere Inn and the leadership team into Historic Hotels of America," Horwitz said.

Richard C Lobach, Jr., General Manager of Eagles Mere Inn, commented, "I want to thank the partners for seeing the vision of what the Inn has become, a world class lodging and dining establishment serving Eagles Mere."

Eagles Mere is rich in history. The land, purchased on Nov. 7, 1887 by Albert Canover Little, he had built many homes throughout Eagles Mere, and originally intended the Inn to serve as housing for construction workers, occasionally renting out extra rooms to travelers.

Originally, the Inn was known as the Hotel Lewis, and Hotel Little.

A hundred years ago, the Inn was purchased by the Ingham family, then renamed what is now the historical designation - Eagles Mere Inn.

Though the Inn recently underwent complete renovations, it maintained its historical features, and is still decorated with period artifacts and photos. Each room is named after historic places and events from Eagles Mere.