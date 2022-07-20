Loyalsock Township, Pa. — It's a familiar and popular spot to get coffee and donuts, and to often encounter backed up traffic.

The Dunkin' Donuts on East Third Street in Loyalsock Township will be closing at 9 p.m. Friday, July 22. The closure is temporary.

The reason for the shutdown is because the site is getting a second drive thru, according to the store's manager, Sue Weaver.

They anticipate the closure to last roughly a month and a half while construction is underway.

"Employees will be relocated to other local stores," Weaver confirmed.

While regulars might not be excited for the shutdown, the staff, Weaver said, is excited for the upgrade.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.