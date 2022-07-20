Golden Strip Dunkin_2022.jpg

The Dunkin' Donuts is a busy place most mornings, with traffic often backed up on East Third Street.

 C. Pauling / NCPA

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — It's a familiar and popular spot to get coffee and donuts, and to often encounter backed up traffic.

The Dunkin' Donuts on East Third Street in Loyalsock Township will be closing at 9 p.m. Friday, July 22. The closure is temporary. 

The reason for the shutdown is because the site is getting a second drive thru, according to the store's manager, Sue Weaver. 

Dunkin drive thru_2022.jpg

Plans are to add a second drive-thru window to the Dunkin' on East Third Street in Loyalsock Township.

They anticipate the closure to last roughly a month and a half while construction is underway.

"Employees will be relocated to other local stores," Weaver confirmed.

While regulars might not be excited for the shutdown, the staff, Weaver said, is excited for the upgrade. 

Dunkin drive thru line_2022.jpg

A steady stream of cars is in line for the drive thru. The lobby has only been open for a short time for pick-up only since the pandemic, directing even more traffic through the drive thru.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!