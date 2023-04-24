Williamsport, Pa. — State police stopped a drunken man in a vehicle reported stolen out of Philadelphia.

Shelton Ramon Bryant, 35, of Philadelphia was taken into custody on April 9 just after 2 a.m. after being stopped as he traveled east on Interstate 180 in Williamsport, police said. Bryant was going approximately 84 mph when Trooper Bryan Carlson initiated the traffic stop, according to the affidavit.

Carlson learned the vehicle was stolen and placed Bryant under arrest. The odor of alcohol could be smelled on Bryant, according to Carlson.

A breath test indicated Bryant had been drinking, Carlson said. He then transported Bryant to UPMC Williamsport for chemical testing.

Bryant is charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property and DUI along with summary traffic offenses. It is his third DUI offense in 10 years, according to Carlson.

Bryant, who was released from custody after posting $25,000 monetary bail through a bondsman, will appear before Judge Ryan Tira on May 8 for an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) hearing.

Docket sheet

