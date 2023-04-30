Bloomsburg, Pa. — A driver who crashed into a yard, knocking down trees and mailboxes, was drunk, police say.

Olivia Raquel Erdman, 20, ran from the early morning accident and was found crying on the ground in a nearby yard, said Scott Township Officer Vincent Figueiredo. Police later discovered she'd allegedly used her mother's driver license to get into a Bloomsburg bar earlier that night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Lightstreet Road just after 2 a.m. on March 3 for reports of a single-vehicle crash. When Figueiredo arrived, he saw Erdman's 2018 Chevrolet Malibu crashed into an embankment, with the rear bumper of the vehicle ripped off and lying in a yard, charges say.

Several trees were downed and mailboxes had been ripped from the ground, Figueiredo noted. Witnesses said the driver had grabbed her purse and ran on foot through the yard.

Figueiredo spotted the purse on the opposite side of the roadway in some bushes and saw Erdman running through another yard. Figueiredo ordered her to stop and she fell to the ground, crying, arrest papers say.

She was reportedly unable to keep her balance when asked to stand and smelled strongly of alcohol. She was taken to the Columbia County DUI Booking Center, where her blood alcohol level was measured at .183%. The legal limit for drivers under 21 is .02% and .08 for drivers 21 and over.

Erdman, Orange Street, was charged with two counts of DUI, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, causing an accident with damage, leaving the scene of an accident, and abandoning a vehicle on a roadway.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26 at 9 a.m. in front of District Judge Russell Lawton.

