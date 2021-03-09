Williamsport, Pa. – You might be feeling lucky, but that's no reason to drink and drive this St. Patrick's Day.

The Lycoming County DUI Task Force has announced that they will be out in full force conducting DUI enforcement for the upcoming St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Enforcement will be active through and including Wednesday, March 17.

Revelers who plan to drink during the festivities should designate a sober driver before the party begins. Have fun and celebrate smart so that you and others can continue celebrating many St. Patrick's Days to come.