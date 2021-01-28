Lycoming County, Pa. – The Lycoming County DUI Task Force announced they will be increasing DUI enforcement activities next week, including Super Bowl Sunday.

The DUI Enforcement activities will begin Feb. 1 and continue across the county until Sunday, Feb. 7.

"The Super Bowl is a time when many individuals host parties to celebrate and watch the Big Game. It is also a time for increased DUI accidents and deaths," said Coordinator of the Lycoming County DUI Task Force Chief Joseph Hope. "If you are a hosting a party, 'Host Responsibly.' Fans don't let fans drive drunk!"

All motorists are urged not to drive and drive and to utilize designated drivers or other means of transportation when needed. The .08% Blood Alcohol Content law will be strictly enforced.