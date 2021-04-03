Williamsport, Pa. – A fire broke out in a dugout at Brandon Park today, according to multiple videos and images sent by multiple NorthcentralPA.com readers.

Christopher Downs captured video of flames licking the roof and frame of a dugout located at the Brandon Park baseball fields before 3:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Another reader snapped photos of the emergency response. Firefighters were seen dousing the fire prior to 3:28 p.m.

The Williamsport Bureaus of Fire and Police were mobilized as part of the response. Neither department was immediately available to respond to requests for more information.

As of 4:40 p.m., the fire department was still on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.