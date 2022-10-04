Williamsport, Pa. — A man punched a woman in the face and threatened a young girl with knife during an early-morning disturbance, police say.

Vincent Riley Peterson's family told police they were asleep in their home on High Street when they awoke around 4:30 a.m. to an allegedly drunken Peterson destroying the house and throwing things in the street.

When one of the family members confronted him, the 64-year-old grandfather "turned his rage towards her" and came back inside the house, according to Wiliamsport Officer Michael Corter. Peterson punched the woman in her left eye, causing it to become red and swollen.

"This is why Children and Youth want to take the kids from us," the woman reportedly told Peterson, which made him angrier.

He grabbed a large kitchen knife and lunged toward a 10-year-old girl, who tried running up the stairs to get away from Peterson, Corter said. As she did, Peterson grabbed her by the hair, ripping some of her braids out, charges state.

When police arrived, they found trash and clothing thrown all over the road and the sidewalk leading up to the house. Peterson allegedly smelled of alcohol and had several self-inflicted cuts on his arms, which were bleeding.

Peterson is being held on $25,000 monetary bail as he awaits an Oct. 11 preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey.

Peterson is charged with multiple misdemeanors that included simple assault; recklessly endangering another person; terroristic threats; endangering the welfare of children, scattering rubbish, and possession of an instrument of crime.

Docket sheet

