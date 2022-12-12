Sonestown, Pa. — Police responding to reports of a man yelling for help found a "severely intoxicated" man with a head wound.
Stephen Terrey, 56, was arrested for public drunkenness after police say they found him walking along Main Street in Sonestown on Dec. 4 at 5:20 p.m. Terrey was allegedly very drunk and aggressive with troopers who responded.
He appeared to have a head injury and was taken to UPMC Muncy for medical treatment.
