Sonestown, Pa. — Police responding to reports of a man yelling for help found a "severely intoxicated" man with a head wound.

Stephen Terrey, 56, was arrested for public drunkenness after police say they found him walking along Main Street in Sonestown on Dec. 4 at 5:20 p.m. Terrey was allegedly very drunk and aggressive with troopers who responded.

He appeared to have a head injury and was taken to UPMC Muncy for medical treatment.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.