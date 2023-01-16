Williamsport, Pa. — A woman attempted to headbutt a police officer and bite EMS as they treated her at the Williamsport Police Department.

Authorities responded to a call for a drunk woman at a home in the 40 block of Grampian Boulevard on Jan. 4 just past 4:30 p.m. Relatives reported Amy Brooke Rutherford, 48, of Williamsport, who was allegedly highly intoxicated, as she attempted to leave the home.

Family members feared for Rutherford’s safety. As they tried to stop her, Rutherford twisted the arm of a woman, who later showed police marks from the attack.

Rutherford was transported to the Williamsport Police Department by Officers Nikita Bonnell and Gino Caschera after being taken into custody. Rutherford tried to head-butt Bonnell as she was being removed from the cruiser. Rutherford also bit Bonnell, causing red marks on her hand.

Officer Nathan Kendall called EMS to evaluate Rutherford once she was able to be detained at the station. Rutherford continued to act aggressive, attempting to bite EMS personnel when they put her in the back of an ambulance.

“Throughout the entire incident she had a heavy odor of alcoholic beverage, a .255 blood alcohol level, acted extremely belligerent, and had extreme mood swings,” Kendall said.

Rutherford was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness. Judge Aaron Biichle set bail at $50,000 monetary bail for Rutherford.

She is scheduled to appear before Biichle on Jan. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

