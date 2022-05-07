Sunbury, Pa. — A man who has been warned to stay away from a property here in Sunbury was arrested and charged with a felony when he showed up again, police say.

Two previous warnings by police seemed to have little effect on Hector Manuel Rodriquez-Vasquez, who was repeatedly told to keep away from a home near the 40 block of N. Center Street in Sunbury, according to charges.

Related reading: Driver flees during traffic stop, leads police on car chase in Milton

Officer Harry Nungesser of the Sunbury Police Department said Hector Manuel Rodriguez-Vazquez was asked to stay away on Feb. 16 and then again on March 6. Despite the warnings, officers said they were called out to the property on April 13 after the homeowner said Rodriguez-Vazquez showed up drunk and demanding his mail.

According to an affidavit, Rodriguez-Vazquez forced his way into the residence and began arguing with the homeowner. At one point Rodriguez-Vazquez allegedly held the accuser by the arm and would not let them leave to get help.

Authorities said they viewed a cell phone video of the incident that showed Rodriguez-Vazquez as he argued with the homeowner. The accuser said he eventually left, but was spotted driving by the property later in the night.

Rodriguez-Vazquez was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing on April 27 and released the same day after he posted $5,000 monetary bail through a professional bondsman. A court summary showed Rodriguez-Vazquez was also charged with two third-degree misdemeanors that included defiant criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Judge Michael Toomey will preside over a May 10 preliminary hearing set for Rodriguez-Vazquez.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.