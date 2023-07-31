Williamsport, Pa. — The 2023 Williamsport Drum Corps Invitational took center stage at Williamsport High School Stadium on an exceptionally windy Saturday night, offering an evening of music and precision.

The Drum Corps Invitational showcased some of the finest marching bands from Drum Corps Associates (DCA), including the Reading Buccaneers, Caballeros, Fusion Core, the White Sabers, and the Skyliners.

Spectators were also treated to performances by the Skyliners alumni corps, the Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni corps, and The Raiders drum and bugle corps in exhibition.

Scoring for the invitational was as follows:

World Class

1. Buccaneers 87.650

2. Caballeros 86.050

Open Class

1. White Sabres 79.500

2. Fusion Core 78.200

A Class

1. Skyliners 68.850

DCI

1. Raiders 69.700

Fan Favorite voting went to Reading Buccaneers for "excellence and entertainment."

About Drum Corps Associates

DCA, a highly competitive marching band organization, consists of individuals aged 14 and above. Their competitions span from mid-June to Labor Day, delighting audiences with music and performances suitable for all ages. DCA members participating in these events receive instruction from professional educators in music and performing arts.

The competing drum corps are divided into three sections: Brass, Percussion, and Color Guard. A panel of six experts preside over the competition, with three judges focusing on each section's performance. Three other judges assess Ensemble Analysis and General Effect, evaluating how well the three sections harmonize, and considering factors such as musical balance, consistency, and overall entertainment value for the audience.

The costs associated with instruments, rehearsal sites, housing, gear, transportation, designers, and instruction posed significant obstacles for the competing corps. While some of these costs are covered by member tuition fees, each corps worked hard to offset the expenses through fundraising, grants, and donors. Many generous administrators and staff members volunteer their time and contributed donations to support the cause.

The proceeds from the event benefited the Williamsport Marching Millionaires Band Program and their partner, Core Music and the Arts. Both organizations are dedicated to nurturing young talent and fostering a vibrant music community.

