Troy, Pa. — A month's long investigation into narcotics distribution at the Troy Hotel culminated in the execution of a search warrant on July 22 that led to the discovery of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Trooper Nathan Lewis spoke with a confidential informant in mid-June who said they could purchase methamphetamine from Lisa Mae Winebarger at the Troy Motel in Bradford County.

During a buy with prerecorded money provided by law enforcement, the 55-year-old Winebarger exchanged two “8-balls” in return for the currency, Lewis said. 

The Bradford County Drug Task Force had been conducting an investigation into drug activity at the motel for months, according to a release from PSP Towanda. It all came together on July 22 when a search warrant was executed on Winebarger’s room.

Winebarger was taken into custody and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Jonathan Wilcox set Winebarger’s bail at $150,000 monetary during a bail revocation hearing on July 22.

Winebarger was detained to the Bradford County Prison where she will await a preliminary hearing with Judge Wilcox on Aug. 3.

Docket sheet

