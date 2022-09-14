Berwick, Pa. — A tip during a drug raid led investigators to a black box containing nearly 500 packets of fentanyl, according to police.

Berwick Officer Phil Mainiero got a search warrant for a house in the 700 block of Monroe Street on Sept. 2 and found several people inside the home. During an initial search, officers allegedly found $220 in cash, a baggie containing methamphetamine, and 15 packets of fentanyl stamped "Vigilante 13."

One of the people in the house told police if there were more drugs, they would likely be in a black box on the porch where David Clayton Fenton II spends much of his time, charges say.

When police searched the porch, they didn't spot the box, but they noticed a flag in an odd position. The flag was located near an adjoining porch for a different apartment, according to arrest papers.

Behind the flag, Mainiero spotted the black box. Inside, he reportedly found 480 more packets of fentanyl that matched the packets found inside the house.

Fenton, Monroe Street, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.

Docket sheet

