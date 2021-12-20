Sayre, Pa. — When police questioned two different Sayre men, they allegedly got two conflicting stories, which led them to search a vehicle and find narcotics.

Craig Anthony Brigham, 29, of Endicott, NY, who officers said was the passenger in the vehicle, told authorities he received a ride from the other man. Justin Leon Hyde, 25, of Addison, NY, told officers he was at the hotel to meet a woman.

Officer Casey Shiposh separated the men to further question them.

Shiposh said both men appeared nervous and failed to make eye contact throughout the interviews. Brigham pulled his pants down after being asked about narcotics, allegedly telling Shipose “see I have nothing on me” moments before a green vile with fentanyl fell out of his pocket.

Both were immediately placed into custody. According to the report, Brigham and Hyde consented to a search of the vehicle.

Officers said they located 34 orange Suboxone pills, nine Adderall pills, a plastic vial that contained five green pills identified as Oxycontin, marijuana, a plastic vile with fentanyl, and a small rock of methamphetamine.

During the search, police said a used hypodermic needle nearly stabbed one of the officers.

Brigham was processed and held at the Bradford County Prison on charges of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree misdemeanor tamper with evidence. He was also charged with several misdemeanors that stemmed from the possession of narcotics.

Hyde was charged with two misdemeanors in second-degree tamper with evidence and intentional possession of a controlled substance. Hyde is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

Craig Anthony Brigham docket sheet

Justin Leon Hyde docket sheet