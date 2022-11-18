An Owego, NY man was found guilty by a Bradford County jury on Tuesday of possessing a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver them.

Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, according to the Bradford County District Attorney's office.

Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy to deliver over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 10 grams of fentanyl stemming from a large quantity of both drugs being found on a co-defendant.

According to authorities, the drugs were found when the Sayre Borough Police Department apprehended Vo and the co-defendant at the Best Western Hotel on Spring Street in Sayre, Pa. while the police were at the hotel serving a search warrant on the intended recipient of the drugs.

The verdict follows an investigation in January by the Sayre Borough Police Department and the Bradford County Drug Task Force into alleged sales of controlled substances at the Best Western Hotel on Spring Street in Sayre.

On Jan. 5, Sergeant Bruce Hoffman and officers of the Sayre Borough Police Department executed a search warrant on a single room at the hotel and learned that a supplier was expected to be arriving at the hotel momentarily with more drugs.

Within a short time, Tuan Vo and a codefendant arrived at the hotel and were detained by police. After a brief detention, Vo was released and left the hotel without the vehicle that the pair had arrived in, the DA's office reported.

The female codefendant was taken into custody for possession of a small amount of methamphetamine on her person. However, the female was later discovered to be concealing a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl in her pants, which she would later confirm that Vo had originally possessed, but gave to her to hide upon arriving at the hotel and seeing police.

Sayre Police then searched the vehicle that the couple had arrived in and found an Armani satchel with multiple forms of ID inside identifying it as Vo's.

Inside the satchel is where police discovered a significant amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, which were the same items seized from the female codefendant. Police were then able to locate multiple public social media profiles with pictures of Vo wearing the same Armani satchel.

The jury deliberated for just over an hour before returning the verdict on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The verdict came less than ten minutes after the jury asked President Judge Maureen T. Beirne to clarify the definition of a criminal conspiracy for them, according to the DA.

The jury also found Vo guilty of the lesser-included offense of possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor. The jury acquitted Vo of a charge of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree.

Following the verdict and upon request from the Bradford County District Attorney's office, President Judge Beirne increased Vo's bail to $500,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023 before The Honorable President Judge Maureen Beirne.

