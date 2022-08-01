Muncy, Pa. —The Lycoming County Corner’s officer identified the drowning victim from Saturday night in the Susquehanna River.

According to a release from Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr., Tuffy H. Beachel of Danville perished Saturday after units responded to a drowning call at approximately 8:50 p.m. A witness reported seeing Beachel struggling in the water prior to pulling him out and performing CPR.

Units from Muncy, Clinton Township, and two units from Susquehanna Regional EMS ALS responded to the scene. Despite efforts to resuscitate Beachel, he was pronounced dead.

"Other than bystanders who reported seeing the man floating and swimming upstream, it is unknown where and when the decedent entered the water," the release read.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or the Lycoming County Coroner's Office at 570-327-2305.

