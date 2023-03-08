Coal Township, Pa. — A Shamokin man allegedly snapped off his car's logo and replaced it with a different one to fool police into thinking the vehicle was registered.

Although Robert Yost had a valid registration for a Chevrolet sedan, he was driving a Subaru, said Coal Township Officer Nathan Foust. Even though the Subaru's logo had been pulled off and replaced with a Chevrolet gold cross, Foust wasn't fooled, according to arrest papers.

After pulling the vehicle over, driver Robert Yost repeatedly insisted the car was a Chevrolet until the officer pointed out the Subaru logo on the steering wheel.

"Yost stated that he was sorry and that I caught him," Foust said.

Here's what court papers say happened:

Foust spotted the Subaru on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. near Walmart on Route 61 and knew its owner, Robert Yost, had a suspended driver''s license. He also knew the license plate on the car beloned to the Yost's Chevrolet sedan and not the Subaru Yost was driving.

After pulling him over, Foust asked for the registration. Yost handed him the Chevrolet registration and Foust asked if it was for the vehicle he was currently driving. Yost insisted it was, saying several times that the vehicle was a Chevrolet.

Foust pointed out the steering wheel, which had a Subaru label, and Yost finally admitted he'd lied. He'd bought the Subaru for parts, but ended up driving it instead, Yost told police.

Foust searched for the vehicle's identification number plate under the hood, but didn't find it. He also looked on the inside of the door, but the VIN plate there had also been removed. Foust eventually found the VIN stamped in the passenger side firewall under the hood, which confirmed it was a Subaru.

While searching for the VIN, Foust noticed the inspection sticker "looked off" and realized it was an old emission sticker that had been forged to look like a valid inspection sticker.

Foust also noticed Yost's three-year-old daughter was riding in the front seat without a seat belt or car seat.

Yost, North Anthracite Street, was charged with altering a VIN, forging a vehicle inspection sticker, driving an unregistered, uninspected, and uninsured vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and failing to secure a child in a car seat. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28 at 9:30 a.m. in District Judge John Gembic.

Docket sheet

