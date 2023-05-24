Williamsport, Pa. — A driver who reportedly decided he was too drunk to drive stopped his car and walked into a nearby home in the middle of the night to take a nap.

Bradley Thomas Fisher, 33, slept for several hours at the stranger's home and returned to the vehicle around 3 a.m., while police were looking for its owner, arrest papers say.

The homeowner wasn't aware Fisher had been in the house until police contacted him.

Trooper Peter Dunchick was dispatched to State Route 87 in Plunketts Creek on May 7 at 1 a.m. for reports of a vehicle on the side of the road. When he got there, the driver wasn't around. After canvassing the area for several hours, Dunchick said Fisher finally returned to the vehicle around 3 a.m.

He admitted he pulled over and parked the vehicle sometime the night before because he felt he was too drunk to drive, according to charges. Fisher decided to walk to a nearby home and entered through an unlocked back door. He described the room to police, telling them it had two beds and some pillows on the floor.

Fisher willingly led police to the house, where they made contact with the homeowner. The man told police he did leave some of his doors and unlocked and took them to the room Fisher had described. The pillow on one of the beds appeared to have been slept on recently, Dunchick noted.

Fisher, Waldman Drive, was charged with felony criminal trespass.

Docket sheet

