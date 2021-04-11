Nisbet, Pa. – Firefighters, EMTs and police responded to a crash with reported entrapment in the 4000 block of Route 654 near Dead Man's Curve in Nisbet Saturday night, the Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company said.

"Units arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle with heavy front and rear end damage blocking one lane, and, the single occupant self extricated out walking," Nisbet Fire said on their Facebook page.

The crash was called in at 10:48 p.m. and fire departments from Nippenose Valley, Nisbet and DuBoistown responded. State police and Susquehanna Regional EMS from Old Lycoming also assisted at the scene.

"Chief 1-6 was in command and units cleared the scene around 2345hrs," the Nisbet Fire Company said.