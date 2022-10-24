Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County.

State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate 80 eastbound in White Deer Township.

Police say Loner went off the shoulder and hit a guiderail at mile marker 206, just a few miles west of the Route 15 interchange. Loner's truck then continued to travel along the shoulder, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The truck traveled approximately 195 feet before striking multiple trees and coming to rest on its passenger side.

A car behind Loner's truck struck debris on the highway, but the driver, Cheryl-Anne Harte, 58, of North Wales, was not injured, police said.

The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound was closed for several hours as responders worked to clear the scene.

