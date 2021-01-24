FNN Article with images © January 24, 2021.



MANSFIELD, PA - Snow and ice covered roadway played a roll in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Charleston Township late Saturday morning, Jan. 23, 2021.





The accident unfolded just before 11:30 a.m., as a female driver was traveling along Route 660 and lost control of her vehicle due to poor road conditions in the area.





FNN was told that the driver struck the home at 242 Route 242 (which is listed as a Mansfield address, however, is located in Charleston Township).





The home suffered serious damage in the crash, as the vehicle pushed in the front lower section of the outside wall and damaged a bay window. The damage to the front of the home was very evident.





It was noted that the female occupant inside the home was not injured, however, the female driver suffered an injury to her leg, FNN learned.





The driver was said to have been transported to UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, however, FNN could not confirm that at the time the article was written.





Pennsylvania State Police arrived on the scene around 11:58 a.m. Wellsboro fire crews were able to return to their station as police looked into the cause of the accident.





The vehicle was towed from the scene after police took notes for their investigation.



