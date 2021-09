Harrisburg, Pa. – All driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day, according to PennDOT.

A variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, are still available online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2021 is available online.