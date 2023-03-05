Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A vehicle chase on the interstate ended in death after the driver fled the scene and crashed, police say.

The driver, who was killed just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, has not been publicly identified pending notification of next of kin, said State Police Cpl. Adrian Bordner.

Troopers from the Montoursville barracks begin the chase following an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 180 at Mile Marker 24 in Lycoming County, Bordner said. The driver fled the scene and crashed and was later pronounced dead by the Lycoming County Coroner.

An investigation into the incident is pending.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.