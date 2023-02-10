Fatal crash
Canva

Orangeville, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed when he crashed his pickup into a tree Thursday morning. 

Donald Hauck of Rohrsburg was driving on Rohrsburg Road near Belles Road in Orange Township around 7:20 a.m. when he lost control of his truck and struck a tree, said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Road conditions were rainy and icy at the time of the crash, he noted.

The truck struck a tree before crashing down an embankment and coming to a stop. Hauck died of blunt force trauma, Reese said. 

Toxicology tests will be performed, but alcohol isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, he said.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.