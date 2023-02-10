Orangeville, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed when he crashed his pickup into a tree Thursday morning.
Donald Hauck of Rohrsburg was driving on Rohrsburg Road near Belles Road in Orange Township around 7:20 a.m. when he lost control of his truck and struck a tree, said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Road conditions were rainy and icy at the time of the crash, he noted.
The truck struck a tree before crashing down an embankment and coming to a stop. Hauck died of blunt force trauma, Reese said.
Toxicology tests will be performed, but alcohol isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, he said.
